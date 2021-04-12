FORT GIBSON —One of the nice things about baseball is that if you have a bad at-bat or a bad game, you don’t usually have to wait more than a day or two to have another crack at it.
And so it was for the Fort Gibson Tigers Monday at Carr-O’Dell Tiger Park.
The hosts for the day got a solid pitching performance from Weston Rouse and banged out nine hits in route to a 10-3 victory over Jay in a District 4A-6 encounter that was called after six innings due to inclement weather.
It came just two days after the Tigers (21-2, 9-0) suffered a 9-2 setback against Sallisaw in a non-district game that halted Fort Gibson’s winning streak at 12 in a row.
“It was just one of those days at Sallisaw,” said Tiger head coach Gary Edwards. “So it was good to see them come back and play good today.”
Fort Gibson wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard.
Freshman Wyatt Pierce led off the home half of the first with a single, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Grant Edwards followed with a walk and stole second and Rouse helped his own cause with a two-run single to stake himself to a 2-0 lead.
The Tigers got four more in the second inning as Jaiden Graves, Jaxon Blunt and Hunter Branch all singled to load the bases. Pierce and Edwards both walked forcing in two runs and Cody Walkingstick singled, driving in two more runs for a 6-0 Tiger advantage and ending the day for Bulldog starting pitcher Maverick Williamson.
The Tigers got single runs in the third and fourth innings to stretch the margin to 8-0. Meanwhile, Rouse pitched a masterful four innings of shutout ball allowing just two hits while striking out three.
Brody Rainbolt took over the pitching duties for Fort Gibson to start the fifth inning and Jay (4-11, 3-5) was able to break through into the scoring column.
Kaden Kingfisher led off with a hit and stole second. Jaiden Richey followed with a walk, and both came home on a double by Gage Walker that just eluded a diving effort by Pierce in left field. Jaxon Tanner followed with a hit to bring Walker home before Rainbolt struck out Williamson to end the Bulldog rally.
The Tigers closed out the scoring in the fifth as Blunt led off with a hit. Branch singled up the middle and the ball got past the centerfielder allowing Blunt to come all the way around to score and Branch to reach third. He then scored on a sacrifice fly by Pierce.
“I thought Rouse did a good job on the mound today, and I thought we did a good job of hitting flat balls instead of getting it up in the air into that stiff wind blowing in from left,” said Edwards.
Pierce was the leading hitter on the day for the Tigers, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Blunt also went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Branch was 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
The two teams will meet again Tuesday at Jay.
