Fort Gibson will host two football scrimmages — this Friday against Cascia Hall and next week against Oologah.
Here's what fans need to know about game attendance.
1. Masks or face coverings are required for everyone entering the stadium. Upon entry, masks/face coverings are HIGHLY encouraged when social distancing cannot take place.
2. Ticket sellers/concession workers will wear masks and protective gloves.
3. Parents and/or fans need to remain in the bleachers and/or common areas provided. They will not be allowed to enter onto playing fields before or after games.
4. While we believe sportsmanship is paramount, at this time, we recommend that no hand shaking between opposing teams before/after event.
5. At some venues, there may be seating areas marked off as unavailable. Please refrain from sitting in these areas to help us keep everyone safe.
6. For participants, officials, and coaches, there will be no shared towels, clothing, shoes, water bottles, or equipment.
7. Locker rooms will be accessible to teams, but we highly recommend teams come dressed and ready to participate whenever possible. Masks will be required in the locker rooms, training rooms, coaches offices whenever social distancing cannot take place.
8. Only necessary personnel will be allowed in the press box. Masks are required if social distancing is unavailable.
9. When traveling to/from events FTG athletes/coaches will be required to wear masks/face coverings.
