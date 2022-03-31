FORT GIBSON — Wyatt Pierce was home, not in Arizona where his first start on the mound was this year.
Climate-wise, it felt more like Minnesota, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s with a slight breeze.
That wasn’t the only difference.
Pierce allowed just four hits over five innings, walked three and struck out four, and escaped a couple of jams before handing it over to Brody Rainbolt for the final two innings of a 4-2 win over Oklahoma Christian in the first round of the Shootout at the Fort.
The right-hander, who gave up six runs in two innings in a start in Arizona during spring break, dodged two runners in scoring position in the third, neither of which reached on a hit, and both getting into scoring position on one of the Tigers’ seven errors. In the fifth, he was also hitless but two walks and two errors — the costliest when third baseman Grant Edwards mishandled a grounder while charging across the diamond. The ball got away, scoring OCS’s only two runs.
By then the offense had given Pierce a 4-0 advantage. He retired OCS on a groundout to end the fifth, then after a leadoff hit in the sixth, gave way to Rainbolt to finish up, allowing just one hit while striking out two.
The setting was more than home for Pierce. Last year in this tournament, he worked four innings of hitless ball in relief of Edwards against Red Oak in the championship game, won by the Tigers 3-1.
“He threw outstanding,” Tigers coach Gary Edwards said of Pierce. “Must be something about this tournament, know what I mean? Really proud of him.”
Fort Gibson (10-4) will play either Red Oak or Sperry at 5 p.m. Friday. Those two teams will meet in a noon game at Fort Gibson, with the winner meeting up with the Tigers later in the day at Hilldale, which is co-hosting the tournament. Both semifinals and the championship game on Saturday will be at Hilldale.
“I felt good,” Pierce said. “I got out of the zone a couple times, got back in it.”
And survived some nerve-wracking defensive play around him,
“Next pitch, that’s all you got to think about in those situations,” he said.
That, he did.
“We had some uncharacteristic plays, some slow rollers we had trouble making plays on but they showed up when they needed and that’s what matters,” said the Tiger skipper.
None better than the one-out double play in the seventh. Landon Nail flagged down Carter Sterling’s grounder, went to Cole Mahaney coming over from short for the force at second and the relay to Weston Rouse at first. Behind him, Micah Simmons singled to left, which might have been problematic had it not been for Nail’s earlier play. Then, Nail fielded Jackson Cosby’s grounder for the final out.
Mahaney’s two-out single in the first made it 1-0, scoring Rouse, who had singled. In the second, Pierce drew a bases-loaded walk, Edwards’ sacrifice fly scored Cody Walkingstick, and Rouse’s grounder became one of two OCS errors, scoring Nail to make it 4-0.
Pierce and Rouse were both 2-for-3. Fort Gibson had the overall edge in hits, 8-5.
Half of the tournament scheduled for Hilldale on Thursday was moved to Veridgris’ artificial surface due to Wednesday’s rain.
Oktaha 8, Hilldale 0
In a game that ended about 11 p.m., Tyler Allen held the Hornets to one hit over five innings as the Tigers got the run-rule. Mason Pickering, Asa Spradley and Rylan Nail all threw for Hildale and combined to hold Oktaha to three hits — Pickering allowed one in 3 2/3 innings and Nail gave up two hits in an inning of work and Spradley worked 1/3 of an inning — but all were hurt by a combined 14 walks. Five came in a six-run fifth inning.
Oktaha got two runs in the fourth, one an RBI single by Darren Ledford, who was 2-for-3. Tyler Allen had an RBI double in the sixth.
The Tigers (11-4) play Verdigris in the other semi at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hilldale. Hilldale (11-5) plays a 10 a.m. consolation game at Fort Gibson.
Hilldale 10, Jay 2
Two walks, two errors and a hit batsman helped Hilldale (11-4) take control early, scoring seven runs in the first and snapping a three-game skind. Isaiah Patterson and Joey Myers singled in runs as part of the damage.
All but one of the Hornets’ runs were unearned. In all, Jay had four errors.
Patterson was 2-for-3. Hilldale had just four hits.
Chad Parks was in command on the mound for the Hornets, allowing just two hits. He struck out five but walked five.
Oktaha 15, Skiatook 4
Skiatook mirrored the Tigers in the first and second innings with both teams scoring one run, then hanging a three-spot.
The mirror cracked in the sixth, then shattered in the seventh.
Maddox Edwards’ ground ball for an infield error plated Dylan Walden from second to break a 4-4 tie. Hunter Dearman’s single added a run and Ledford’s sacrifice fly scored a third in the sixth.
Two hit batsmen and a walk, both with the bases loaded, set the table for a runaway. Dearman’s single, Ledford’s single, Allen’s sacrifice fly and a Gabe Hamilton single each plated a run before Mason Ledford’s fielder’s choice capped an eight-run seventh. Ledford was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Hunter Dearman drove in three runs in a 2-for-5 game.
Edwards, who came on in the fifth, gave up one hit and struck out seven, got the win.
