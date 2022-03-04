CHECOTAH — The miscalculation backfired on Byng.
Fort Gibson freshman Addy Whiteley exploited the Lady Pirate defense for 16 points and five steals on the afternoon, as they chose to collapse inside trying to take out Lady Tiger post Sydney Taylor, leaving Whiteley to roam free.
That left the Lady Tigers open on the outside, as they connected on 9 of 15 attempts from behind the 3-point line on the day, seven of those coming in the first two quarters of play, five coming via a Whiteley, Addy or Jenna.
As the points flowed, the Lady Tigers rolled up a 67-31 win in the Class 4A Area III consolation semifinals at the Checotah Event Center. Fort Gibson (23-5) will play Muldrow at 6:30 p.m. today for their chance to punch that state ticket they’ve punched every year since 2005.
“It was kind of pick your poison on us, either move down inside and double us up or guard inside. We knew that they would choose Sydney (Taylor),” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe. “We needed to hit out outside shots and we hit our outside game today.
“We play very well when we’re playing downhill.”
Addy Whiteley opened the game for the Lady Tigers with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. A pair of slashing layups by the freshman and then her sister Jenna Whiteley ending the first quarter with a 3-pointer of her own had Fort Gibson up 14-12 after one.
They opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run with the Whiteley girls pumping in a 3-pointer each, then Kenzie Snell coming off the bench for a pair of her own to make it a 26-12 lead with 3:50 left before halftime.
Byng scored just four points in the quarter as the Lady Tigers held its leading scorer, Candice Carlos, to only two points in the period. By comparison, Jenna Whiteley had six of her nine points and Addy Whiteley had seven of her 16 points in the quarter.
But it wasn’t all from behind the arc for Addy Whiteley. With Byng doubling Taylor, it was also her slashing cuts to the basket from the top of the key for uncontested layups.
“Coach said if they double down, go to the basket, that they couldn’t guard us one on one,” said the younger Whiteley. “We knew what they were going to do and we had to step it up.”
Fort Gibson ran out to a 33-16 lead on the back of 19 second-quarter points and shooting 7-of-11 in the quarter.
Feather TwoShields had all seven of her points in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers opened the period with a 14-4 run to take a 48-20 lead with 4:09 remaining in the third.
After TwoShields’ second 3, Lowe sat the starters for the remainder of the quarter, pouring in a rotation of bench players.
Linzie Foutch finished off the quarter with a pair of layups and a 30-point lead, 52-22, going to the fourth.
The starters briefly reappeared until Taylor sank her third free-throw of the fourth quarter at the 6:27 mark, then all five never saw the floor again.
Stephanie Hickman and Addy Bracken kept the ship headed in the right direction with four points each in the final stanza.
The Lady Tigers were 10-of-10 from the free-throw line and hit 59 percent for the game while forcing 20 Lady Pirate turnovers.
Fort Gibson is two-thirds of the way through the consolation door to state after losing to Muldrow on Tuesday in the regional finals.
“We have to stay focused, we’re on a mission from here on out to get to state,” said Addy Whiteley. “We weren’t focused on the game earlier in the week, now we are. “
Taylor ended with nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Byng (16-10) was led by Alana Cooper with 10 points.
