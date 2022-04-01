Fort Gibson has had a dominant female hurdler. They’ve also got a young up-and-comer in those events.
In Friday’s Tahlequah Invitational meet, freshman Katie Smith edged senior teammate Sydney Terry for her first win in the 100-meter hurdles this year. Smith’s time was 16.26 seconds and Terry ran a 16.88. Muskogee’s DeRiayah Lee, a junior, was third at 16.92.
Terry was 8-0 last year leading up to the Class 4A state meet, where she wound up third with a personal best 15.74 to Tuttle’s Madi Surber, who in that performance established a state record of 14.11. Terry was three for three this year, making it 11 of the last 12 going into Friday.
Lee would emerge as the winner in the 300 at 47.30, edging Smith, who was third in 50.55. Terry did not run in that event. Lee won both the 100 and 300 a week ago at Muskogee's meet.
Muskogee had the other firsts at the meet among area schools, winning the girls 400 relay in 49.14. Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson provided the legs. Kennedy McGee was second in the boys 200, finishing in 11.30. He was second in the 200 in 22.85.
Back to the girls, Swanson was runner-up in the 100 in 12.74. Smith added to her effort for the day, finishing sixth in 13.21. Swanson also took fourth in the 200 in 26.56.
And again to the boys, Cooper Glasgow gave Fort Gibson second-place points in the 3,200 in 10:25. Muskogee boys’ 400 relay of Jayden Swanson, Kayden McGee, Jamarian Ficklin and Kennedy McGee were fifth in 22.85.
Muskogee’s girls were fifth in the team scores, which saw Bishop Kelley win the title. Fort Gibson was 10th of the 20 schools. Lincoln Christian won on the boys side. Muskogee was one spot outside the top 10.
