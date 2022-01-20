FORT GIBSON -- Jaxon Blunt scored a game-high 23 points for the Fort Gibson Tigers, four of those points coming in the form of free-throws in the final 20 seconds to escape a comeback bid by the Cushing Tigers, 54-51, in the opening round of the Old Fort Classic at Harrison Field House.
The host team Tigers entered the final stanza with a comfortable 44-32 lead. Blunt and company seemed to be on cruise control, ahead 50-40 until the 1:09 mark of the fourth quarter, when Cushing coach Jontue Ezell called a time out to rally his team.
Cushing’s Trevin Ezell and Noah Jones both nailed 3-pointers after the time-out, before Fort Gibson knew what hit them, its lead shrunk to 52-51 with 11 seconds on the clock. Blunt calmly sank his last two free-throws with 10.3 seconds left in the game.
Blaine Scott was able to get a hand on Ezell’s 3-pointer as time expired to seal the win.
“Cushing played the fourth quarter really well. We’re up and got too comfortable, had some bad possessions, they took advantage of that,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “Jaxon hit four big free throws to save us late and that is why he’s one of our leaders.”
The Tigers ran out to a 7-0 lead to open the game but Cushing countered with a 12-0 run and a 12-11 advantage at the end of one quarter.
Fort Gibson responded as Blunt poured in eight in the second and the inside game of Ethan Briggs and Weston Rouse combined for eight more points, as the host team took a 27-21 lead at intermission.
“We made some adjustments going into the second quarter and opened up the inside game some,” said Dickerson. “We had some good looks tonight, but our shots just weren’t falling.”
Fort Gibson’s reliable outside game was out of sync, leading to the off-shooting night as the Tigers only connected on four shots in the first and fourth quarter.
Briggs finished the night with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Okay beat 5A No. 5 Coweta 64-41 in the late game and will face the Tigers. Duckee Swimmer had 26 points. Diezel Davis had five 3s to finish with 15 points and Ashton Walters had 14. The Mustangs in all had eight 3s.
“We came over here to compete and get better and got a win too,” said Okay coach Chad Clark.
Girls
Fort Gibson’s Sydney Taylor held the ship together for the host team, scoring 14 points and pulling down nine rebounds on the night, to hold off Coweta 47-28 in the opening round of the Old Fort Classic Thursday night.
Fort Gibson will play the Stilwell Lady Indians tonight at 7:00 PM.
Sluggish from the beginning, the Lady Tigers build a 16-7 lead to end the opening quarter behind Jenna and Abby Whiteley’s 3-pointers and a combined four steals. In all, the sisters combined for 10 steals on the night, and Coweta committed 22 turnovers in the game.
While Fort Gibson’s offense sputtered, Taylor dropped in nine points in the first half and the defense kept Coweta to 6-of-22 shooting in the fist two quarters, and it was a 32-13 halftime edge for the hosts.
The Lady Tigers lost a bit of focus offensively in the second half, connecting on a dismal 5-of-16 shooting, but relied again on their defense to pull them through.
“The first half we came out and played like we can but we can not be a team that is motivated by made shots, we have to work on both ends of the court,” said Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe. “Credit their defense, they played us tough and forced into some bad shots.” “Don’t get me wrong, our girls played hard and I am very happy with the win, they (Coweta) are a good team, we just have to bring it the whole game.”
Both Jenna and Abby Whiteley finished with eight points on the night. Abby Whiteley picked off five steals on the night. Marianne Parks and Feather TwoShields both chipped in six points.
Other games
Oktaha’s Ava Scott had a game-high 21 points, but Roland edged the Lady Tigers 51-46 in another first-round game. Oktaha is 8-4. Bekah Bunch added 12 points. Inola girls advanced to the semifinals with an 89-18 win over Tulsa Hale.
On the boys side, Oktaha lost 77-57 to Stilwell. Hunter Dearman and Grant Edwards had 14 points apiece for the Tigers (5-6). Gabe Hamilton finished with 11. Both Oktaha squads will face Hale in consolation play.
Also the Stilwell Lady Indians ousted the Cushing Lady Tigers 53-29.
