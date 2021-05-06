FORT GIBSON — Westward Ho was the clarion call for the pioneers who settled our land in the 1800’s.
And now it’s the call for the Fort Gibson Tigers (12-2) who beat Wagoner for the second time this season, 6-1, in the Class 4A soccer quarterfinals Thursday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium. They’ll make the long trip west to Woodward for the state semifinals next Tuesday after the Boomers beat Weatherford in overtime.
Although the Tigers had total ball control the first half, it took a while to find the back of the net. It wasn’t until Rylee Davis scored on a header off a corner kick from Scout Taylor, who had a pair of assists on the night, with 16:30 to play in the half that the Tigers got their first goal.
Seven minutes later, freshman Simeon Adair took a pass from Jose Estrada to put it past the goalie from point-blank range, and then Adair got his second goal of the night less than a minute later off a pass from Seth Rowan. Rowan then got the first of his three goals on the night just before halftime to make it 4-0.
One thing that Tiger coach Todd Friend emphasized in post-game was that Wagoner continued to fight even when behind. Friend reminded his team that Wagoner was down 4-1 in the second half last week at Poteau and battled back to win in overtime to make the playoffs and then upset Miami to reach the quarterfinals.
“Wagoner fights and plays hard and they don’t stop playing hard,” said Friend. “I was a little concerned coming in about some complacency since we beat them 6-0 earlier, but I coach these guys to be laser-focused on the game at hand and nothing else. We talked about that Poteau game at halftime and I told them we don’t stop playing. We finish what we started.”
In scoring the hat trick, Rowan repeatedly turned defenders inside-out with his quickness. His first goal was the most exciting as he won a foot race chasing down a long pass and beat two defenders and the goalie.
“I’ve been fast my whole life and I’ve been playing soccer for 10 years,” said Rowan, a junior who also plays basketball for the Tigers. “The long run goal was my favorite tonight. I like running. That’s what I do.”
For the young Bulldogs who had just three seniors on the roster, the inexperience was a big key according to coach Brandon Carr.
“I think our inexperience got us a little tonight,” said Carr. “We had a couple of guys injured and we’re just tired and beat up. Those Poteau and Miami games took a lot out of us and I think that showed late in the first half and the second half.
“These kids played with a lot of grit this season and it’s like I told them, who would have thought at the start of the season that this young crew would be one of the final eight teams still going.”
Wagoner’s lone goal came on a nice dribble through and shot by Easton Voyles as the Bulldogs finished the season at 9-5.
In a bit of a travel irony, as the Fort Gibson boys are on their way to Woodward Tuesday, they might pass the Woodward girls going the other way to Fort Gibson to play the Lady Tigers in the girl’s semifinals after Fort Gibson avenged an early season loss with a 1-0 win at Oologah Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.