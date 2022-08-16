By Mike Kays
FORT GIBSON — It won’t go down as epic by any means, but Fort Gibson, a win is another win, and for Wagoner, tomorrow starts a new day.
Matty Laney’s hard liner to center with two on in the Fort Gibson sixth might have gotten a run in anyway but a misplay by Kayda Barnett, perhaps anticipating a play had to be made at home, allowed the ball to get by and clinched a run-rule win for the host Lady Tigers, 18-8 on Tuesday evening.
Both teams faced issues of different sorts.
Wagoner’s struggles started in the circle. Kendra Condict started, then Emma Otto replaced her in the first, Condict returned in the fourth and was replaced by Sayre Newberry. Collectively, they issued 16 walks and a six-run first was challenged with a three-run Bulldog second inning and a four-spot in the fourth, but it was never enough to regain the brief lead they had at 1-0 on Maci Dorr’s first-inning single.
Fort Gibson’s problems were manufacturing a healthy lineup.
Erica Hornback arrived at the ballpark ill. She was replaced at third base by Kendal Thouvenel, who normally plays right field. Laney, the designated hitter, was playing with a hobble due to a knee issue. Danica Early played right for Thouvenel but didn’t hit.
This on a roster that’s seen two out or not cleared to play and another who is close to returning on a team that lost three seniors.
“It’s tough,” said Fort Gibson coach Joe Obregon. “We’re young, we’re playing people in new positions, like Kendall’s playing third for the first time today.”
But here they are, at 7-2 on the year.
“I mean, we’re not using those things as excuses. That’s the mindset out there,” Obregon said.
Fort Gibson managed 11 hits. Graci Williams was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Miley Wafford was 2-for-3, Laney was 2-for-4 and Kristjian Cantrell 2-for-5 to lead things.
Wagoner has some pitchers not playing their natural position. If only eighth-graders were eligible for varsity. Zoie Griffin is on that team. She was the pitcher for the area team that won the Little League Softball World Series last year.
But the current staff has just had two games of work on a schedule impacted by one cancellation a week ago. Wagoner’s only other game was a 12-3 loss Aug. 10 against Hilldale. In that one it was a 3-3 game until the fifth.
“We’ve got a freshman, sophomore and junior we can throw out there and they’re capable. This was just one of those days, and it snowballed,” Wagoner coach Brian Edwards said.
Offensively, his team outhit Fort Gibson 13-11. Tylen Edwards, the coach’s daughter, was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Dorr, Jaylan Fourkiller and Jorden Neal had two hits each off Kaiah Austin, who struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Cantrell, Laney and Williams all singled in runs as part of the six-run first to assume the lead for good.
Both teams are in the Okmulgee Tournament which starts Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.