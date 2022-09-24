POTEAU — It still isn’t meant to be.
After heading into a buzzsaw and 4A No. 3 Poteau in the District 4A-4 opener for both teams on Friday, Fort Gibson head coach Ryan Nolan will have to wait another week for that elusive first win.
The host Pirates held the visitors to just seven yards rushing and 78 yards passing before a long 63-yard pass late in the game and plundered the Tigers 44-7 Friday night at Costner Stadium in the District 4A-4 district opener.
Poteau racked up 436 total yards on the Tigers defense.
“We’re a good team when we play hard and do what we’re supposed to do,” said a frustrated Nolan. “We are having too many mental mistakes and aren’t playing as a team. Everyone needs to do their job.”
It started all right for the Tigers (0-4, 0-1) as they opened the game with an onside kick and Noah Perry recovering it at the Poteau 28-yard line. But the Pirates forced a three-and-out and on fourth down, a blocked punt gave them the ball at he 26.
Yet another break for Fort Gibson — the improving defense rose to the occasion, stopping Poteau (3-1, 1-0 at the 6.
Tiger quarterback Parker Lockhart led the Tigers on a drive inside Pirates’ territory but it stalled, forcing a punt.
Then Poteau’s machine went to work. Dax Collins shouldered the load early, bullying his way in from five yards out for the Pirates first score of the night and a 7-0 lead with 2:48 left in the opening quarter.
After a 27-yard connection to Hunter Branch, to get the Tigers moving, Lockhart tossed his first of three interceptions, this one at the FGHS 37. Three plays later Jackson Summers sprinted down the right sideline for a 32-yard score and a 14-0 lead, ending the first quarter.
With 8:59 left in the second quarter, FGHS pulled out some trickery when Branch took a lateral from Lockhart and connected with a streaking Landon Nail for a 63-yard touchdown, pulling the Tigers within 14-7 in the second quarter.
That was all the FGHS offense could muster. Poteau dropped 17-points in the second quarter behind the deception of the wing-t, leading 31-7 at intermission.
“Everything we’re doing (wrong) is fixable,” Nolan said. “We have to start playing as a team and not individuals. We will get back to work and keep getting better.”
Branch, who in the last three games has lost his starting quarterback (Cole Mahaney) and tandem receiver (Cade Waggle), agreed with his coach.
“We need everyone pushing in the same direction,” he said. “We need all 11 players working together, not eight, not nine, everyone working and doing their job.”
The lone bright spot towards the end of the game when Lockhart connected with Branch for a 63-yard gain to the Pirate 2, but the ensuing snap was low and Lockhart was unable to corral it, turning the ball over to Poteau.
“I know I’m not the fastest out there, and I knew that guy was going to catch me but I just kept fighting to get in,” said Branch. “I wanted to score so badly.”
Branch finished with the 63-yard pass play and five catches for 118-yards on the night. Landon Nail had 104 yards receiving on four catches. Lockhart was 9-of-24 for 143 yards.
Fort Gibson will host Broken Bow next week.
