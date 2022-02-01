FORT GIBSON — Freshman Addy Whiteley and senior Sydney Taylor combined for 27 points and 16 rebounds for the 4A No. 8 Fort Gibson Lady Tigers in a 52-32 win over the 14th-ranked Locust Grove Lady Pirates at John Harrison Field House Tuesday Night.
“We needed a game like this tonight,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe. “Addy had a breakout game tonight offensively, she forced a lot of transition points and Sydney did a good job inside.”
What started to look like an offensive struggle for the Lady Tigers (15-4) changed with Whiteley’s 3-pointer with just over a minute to play in the opening quarter to give FGHS a 10-5 lead to end the quarter and momentum into the next eight minutes.
Taylor then got the offense rolling with a layup, Kenzie Snell dropped in a bomb form the left wing, the Jenna Whiteley nailed a 3-pointer of her own as the Lady Tigers sped out to a 14-3 run to push their lead to 24-8 with 2:16 left in the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers ended the quarter shooting 6-of-7 from the field in the quarter and took a 28-10 lead into halftime.
“We moved the ball well tonight and found the open shots,” said Lowe. “We made some adjustments and went back to some old school (assistant coach and former head coach) Jerry Walker ball, and that opened up our offense a more.”
Down at the half, the Lady Pirates (11-6) weren’t out of the game just yet when Bailey Wiggins popped in a pair of 3-points for a quick threat and try to ignite a charge on the home team, outscoring the Lady Tigers 13-7 in the third quarter to pull within 35-23.
“We have the best coaches on our staff,” said Lowe. “They picked up on some things and made the call for some defensive adjustments after they made that little run. We moved Addy higher and put more pressure on them.”
Whiteley and Taylor and company went back to work in the fourth as the Lady Tigers outscored Locust Grove 17-9 in the final period.
Whiteley led all scorers with 14 points, Taylor had 13 points, Jenna Whiteley chipped in eight points, Snell and Feather TwoShields each had six.
Friday’s game with Catoosa has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15. The Tigers will return to action next Tuesday at Jay.
Lowe welcomes the break, his team having played seven games in the past 12 days.
“We’ve had some tough physical games and this will be a good rest, mentally and physically," he said.
Boys:
Fort Gibson 73, Locust Grove 51
Ethan Briggs and Blane Scott led a balanced inside-outside attack for the Tigers (15-3).
Briggs finished the night with a game high 18 points and seven rebounds, while Blunt had a perfect night shooting, going 6-of-6 from the field for 17 points.
“Balanced scoring makes you look pretty good,” said Tigers coach Todd Dickerson. “We got into a good rhythm, we distributed the ball to the hot hands and shot the ball well tonight.”
Beginning at the 2:15 mark of the first quarter with the Tigers up 10-6. Scott hit his first of five 3-pointers on the night, then Jaiden Graves dropped in a pair of short jumpers, the last at the buzzer for a 17-6 Fort Gibson lead.
The 7-0 run wouldn’t stop there. Scott dropped in consecutive 3-pointers, along with one from Jaxon Blunt the Tigers went on a 21-4 run over the span of eight minutes, with Scott scoring 11 points in the quarter. Fort Gibson took a commanding 37-16 lead into half.
“I just felt really good tonight,” said Scott. “It was a team effort, I was getting good passes and was getting set up all night.”
Just as Scott had the hot hand, Briggs took over the third quarter, scoring 11 of his game high 18 points and tried to keep up with Scott on shooting percentage too. Briggs went 5-of-5 from the field in the quarter as the Tigers shot 8-of-13 in the third and built up a 58-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“I was trying to keep up with Blane, he was on fire,” said a laughing Briggs. “We moved the ball well tonight and found the open man, it was all team play al the way around.”
Locust Grove (3-13) could never recover after the Tigers run in the second quarter and weren’t able to close the gap as the Tigers closed out the night by emptying the bench and everyone saw action.
Seth Rowan chipped in 10 points, Blunt and Grave each had eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.