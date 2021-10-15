FORT GIBSON — Actions speak louder than words, and Cole Mahaney let his actions speak for itself, rushing for 214 yards and throwing for 157 while accounting for four of Fort Gibson’s touchdowns as the Tigers exorcised the Sallisaw Black Diamonds 43-21 Thursday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
“Cole played such a great game,” said Tiger head coach Greg Whiteley, whose team shook off back-to-back season-altering losses to the Black Diamonds coming in a combined nine points. “We have been saving the power option read and a few other wrinkles for Sallisaw.”
The wrinkles didn’t come as early as the Tigers wanted though.
The Diamonds came to play, shutting down the FGHS run game early on and holding the home team to just three points in the first quarter, courtesy of Jaxon Purdue’s 42-yarder with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
Fort Gibson (6-1, 4-0) struggled to gain yards but set up Purdue for his second field goal of the night, this one from 32 yards out. When it sailed wide right, it looked as if those demons of the last two matchups were hanging around.
Sallisaw began to find its offensive groove, led by Diamond quarterback Brock Streum. The visitors went on an eight play, 80-yard march, capped by Brock Streum’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Rylee Scavo and a 7-3 Sallisaw advantage with 6:52 left in the second quarter.
On the second play of their next possession, Mahaney rolled left and found Cade Waggle all alone at the 50-yard line. Waggle dodged a pair of Diamonds, then outran the rest for a 60-yard touchdown, pushing the Tigers back in the lead 10-3.
Fort Gibson would never trail again.
The teams fell in to a lull, trading punts and interceptions, Hunter Branch pulling down two for the Tigers, then with :48 left in the second quarter, those wrinkles Whitley mentioned came out.
Setting up on his team’s 47-yard line, Mahaney took the shotgun snap, drilled a bullet to Seth Rowan at the Sallisaw 45-yard line, then Rowan flipped the ball to a sprinting Toby West, who took it the distance for the hook-and-ladder play and a 16-7 lead at the half.
Mahaney then introduced Sallisaw to wrinkle number two.
Facing a third-and-one, Mahaney looked to hand off to West at the Tigers 47, pulled the ball back and raced 53-yards down the left sideline for his first rushing touchdown of the night and moving his team up 22-7 with 6:02 left in the third stanza.
“We’ve been working on that play for a few weeks now, and I’ve felt very comfortable running it,” said Mahaney. “We really executed it well all night and I think we took them off guard with it.”
Sallisaw countered with a six-play, 51-yard drive, Streun diving in from one yard out and pull within 22-14 with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
West finally found some running room as the Tigers mounted a 68-yard drive. West accounted for 57 of the yards and a one-yard plunge to keep FGHS out front, 29-14 at the end of three quarters.
“We had to adjust offensively to their slanting defense in the first half,” said Whiteley. “Our coaches did a great job of recognizing what we need to do to get Toby free.”
The Diamonds tried to answer, putting together a 11-play, five minute drive. But facing a fourth-and-goal at the Fort Gibson 9, Streun was dropped by Kayden Hunt for a loss of 11 and turnover on downs.
“That was a huge defensive stand for us,” said Whiteley. “Our defense bent some but didn’t break.”
Mahaney, once again, faked the ball to West, kept it himself, then sprinted untouched for an 80-yard touchdown run, putting the nail in the coffin, leading 36-14 with 9:12 left in the fourth quarter.
“I got to about the 10- or 15-yard line and started cramping again,” said Mahaney. “All I could think about is just get in the end zone and I can rest. I didn’t even celebrate, because I couldn’t move my legs.”
West closed out the scoring for the Tigers, jetting up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown run with 2:13 left in the game.
“Defensively we bent some and broke some but things we can fix,” said Whiteley. “We committed some dumb penalties that we will address and get corrected, but overall we played well.
“We just have to keep working, keep getting better and staying hungry.”
Defensively, Tim Murphy stood out with 15 tackles and one sack that ended a Sallisaw drive. Mahaney contributed another 14 stops, Brody Rainbolt and Connor Leopp each had seven tackles.
The Tigers will travel to undefeated Broken Bow next Friday night.
FORT GIBSON 43, SALLISAW 21
Sallisaw 0 7 7 7 - 21
Fort Gibson 3 13 13 14 - 43
First quarter
FGHS – Jaxson Purdue 42 field goal, 5:15
Second quarter
SHS – Rylee Scavo 8 pass from Brock Streun (Christian Taylor kick) 6:52.
FGHS – Cade Waggle 60 pass from Cole Mahaney (Purdue kick) 5:46.
FGHS – Toby West 53 pass from Mahaney (kick wide right) :36.
Third quarter
FGHS – Mahaney 53 run (Pass failed) 6:02.
SHS – Streun 1 run (Taylor kick) 3:35.
FGHS – West 1 run (Purdue kick) 1:29.
Fourth quarter
FGHS – Mahaney 80 run (Purdue kick) 9:12.
SHS – Ty McHenry 5 pass from Streun (Taylor kick) 6:55.
FGHS – West 19 run (Purdue Kick) 2:13.
TEAM STATS
SHS FGHS
First downs 21 15
Rushing yards 179 303
Passing yards 220 157
Passes C-A-I 19-33-2 6-15-0
Punts-avg. 4-12 3-45
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-25 14-94
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Sallisaw, Streun, 20-116 (TD). FGHS, Mahaney 11-214 (2 TD), West 16-84 (2 TD).
Passing: Streun 19-33-220-2 (2 TD). FGHS, Mahaney 6-15-157-0 (2 TD).
Receiving: Scavo 7-107 (TD). FGHS, Waggle 2-76. Branch 3-18, West 1-53 (TD).
