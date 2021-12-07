For Fort Gibson, it was a slow finish for one and a slow start for another in the Inola Tournament on Tuesday, and both resulted in the first setbacks of the young season for both.
The FGHS boys were tied at the half with Siloam Springs, 27-27 but lost 57-39 in the opening round contest 57-39 to a Panthers team that reached the Arkansas 5A state tournament last year and has the bulk of that group back.
The Tigers (2-1) will take on either Inola or Coweta in consolation play at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Nate Vachon had three 3s in the third as part of a 22-9 run for Siloam. Josh Stewart, a 6-foot-4 senior who has offers from Arkansas-Fort Smith, Southwest Baptist, No. and Harding, had 16 points. Vachon finished with 14.
““We both got shots in the third, they made theirs and their length affected ours,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson.
Ethan Briggs’ regulation bucket in the fourth and a free throw by Seth Rowan were Fort Gibson’s only points in a low-scoring fourth. Briggs finished with 10 points. Leading Fort Gibson was Jaxon Blunt with 15, all in three quarters.
Girls:Victory Christian 36, Fort Gibson 35
The Lady Tigers stumbled into a 26-11 hole, but coming out the second half, rallied to within a missed shot in the final seconds of pulling out the win.
Bella Wakley and Jessa Gilyard combined for 31 points, the 5-9 Gilyard with 16 and the 5-11 Wakley with 15.
“Gilyard made it tough to go around her. Both were strong inside and we struggled with that some,” Fort Gibson interim head coach Jerry Walker said. “We didn’t play the kind of defense we’re used to playing but I was proud of the toughness they showed fighting back and getting us back in the game.”
Fort Gibson (2-1) will take on Pryor in the consolation round at 4 p.m. Friday.
