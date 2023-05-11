After five innings it looked like Fort Gibson was advancing to the Class 4A semifinals.
But Tuttle had something to says about that, erasing a 3-0 deficit with five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh for a 7-3 win at the state baseball tournament at Edmond Memorial Field on Thursday.
Fort Gibson finishes with a 25-9 record while Tuttle (35-4) advances to mee the winner of Elk City and Oologah in Friday’s semifinals.
FG coach Jimmy Sherl said while the loss was disappointing, he is proud of what the team achieved.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Fort Gibson scored all its runs, sending eight batters to the plate.
After Wyatt Pierce grounded out to start the frame, Landon Nail reached on an infield single. Weston Rouse moved Nail to third with a single and Nail came home when Gannon Sherl reached safely on a bunt to give FG a 1-0 lead.
After Cole Mahaney sacrificed Nolan Sherl, who came in to run for Rouse, and Gannon Sherl to put them in scoring position. Nic Tolbert drove both Sherls home with a single to make the score 3-0.
Rouse got the start and cruised the first five innings until Tuttle got to him in the sixth inning before chasing him in the seventh. Rouse pitched 6.1 innings and surrendered six runs on five hits, striking out 10 and walking three.
Fort Gibson had five hits for the game with Tolbert leading the way going 2-for-three with two runs batted in, the only player on the FG roster with a multi-hit game.
In Class 2A, Oktaha squared off against Cashion. Because of an early press deadline, a recap of the game was unavailable for the print edition of the Phoenix. It can be viewed online at www,muskogeephoenix.com/sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.