FORT GIBSON – Zero week was zero fun for the Fort Gibson Tigers Friday night as the Oologah Mustangs stampeded into town and bullied their way to a 26-14 win at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
It was a game of highs but more lows for the Tigers as they struggled to find any offensive rhythm or defensive consistency throughout the night.
Offensively the Tigers’ Cole Mahaney passed for 222 yards and had two rushing touchdowns, but four turnovers stopped drives inside the Mustang’s territory. On the flip side the Tigers’ defense was gashed for 257 yards rushing, 161 courtesy of Ashton Wright, and 189 through the air for 446 total yards.
“Our inexperience showed tonight, said a dejected Tiger coach Ryan Nolan. “We made too many mental mistakes, things that we know better than. But with an inexperienced team overall, those things happen.”
Mahaney put the Tigers (0-1) on the board first with a seven-yard scamper with 2:50 left in the first quarter, capping a 13-play, 80-yard drive.
The lead was short-lived as a Wright one yard plunge with 22 seconds to go in the opening quarter tied it at 7.
The Tigers’ John Lewis spurred a goal-line stand with just under 6:00 to play before halftime when he and Connor Welch stood up Wright for a two-yard loss. The defensive effort looked to spark the Tigers but once again the lows struck and the FGHS offense spun its wheels on the next two possessions heading into halftime.
Lewis was the leader on defense for the Tigers, totaling 12 tackles before half, and 20 total on the night with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
“It felt good to have a defensive game like that,” said Lewis. “It’s frustrating with the loss, we had too many mental mistakes, and we have things to fix.”
Oologah’s passing game silent for most of the game, came alive when Joseph Griswold connected with Braxton Moore for a 70-yard catch and run to put the Mustangs up 14-7 with 11:19 remaining in the third quarter. A busted coverage let Moore escape to the easy touchdown.
Two minutes later came another defensive miscommunication. Moore struck again as Griswold found his favorite target from 27 yards out and push the visitors’ lead to 20-7 with 9:30 left in the third.
Andrew Sparks forced a punt after his sack of Griswold on a third-and-12 after the Mustangs got into Tiger territory at FGHS 35.
Following a coffin corner punt, FGHS began on its own 2. A 37-yard floater to Hunter Branch was first, then the Tigers twice gutted out fourth downs to keep the drive alive, one a 13-yard run by Mahaney the other via a pass interference on the Mustangs.
Mahaney then picked up his second rushing touchdown on the night, this time from eight yards out, capping a 13-play, 88-yard drive to pull the home team within 20-14.
Just as the Tigers seemed poised to make the comeback, came a 70-yard kick Mustang return to the Tigers 15-yard line. Two plays later Griswold closed the gate on the Tigers and put OHS up 26-14 with 9:20 left in the game.
Both teams traded interceptions, then a fumbled snap by the Tigers sealed the outcome.
“We will get better, we’ll keep working and fix our mistakes, we have to trust our coaches and listen to them,” said Lewis.
Cade Waggle ended with 12 catches for 108 yards receiving and Hunter Branch had six catches for 75 yards.
The Tigers will travel to Berryhill next Friday night.
Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14
OOLOGAH70136—26
FORT GIBSON7007—14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FGHS – Cole Mahaney 7 run (Eli Skaggs kick) – 2:50
OHS – Ashton Wright 1 run (Nate Marrow kick) - :22
Third Quarter
OHS – Joseph Griswold 70 pass to Braxton Moore (Marrow kick) 11:19
OHS – Moore 27 pass from Griswold (kick failed) 9:30
Fourth Quarter
FGHS – Mahaney 8 run (Skaggs kick) 10:16
OHS – Griswold 15 run (conversion failed) 9:20
TEAM STATS
FGSOHS
First Downs 1522
Rushes-Yards 24-5855-257
Passing Yards 222187
Passes C-A-I21-37-210-17-1
Punts-Avg. 5-38 30.66
Fumbles-Lost 2-22-1
Penalties-Yards5-245-62
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FGHS, Landon Nail 11-9, Cole Mahaney 11-49 (2 TD)
OHS, Ashton Wright 35-161, Joseph Griswold 18-98
Passing: C-A-YDS-INT FGHS, Cole Mahaney 21-37-222-2
OHS, Joseph Griswold 10-14-189-1
Receiving: FGHS, Cade Waggle 19-108 , Hunter Branch 6-75, Jaiden Johnson 1-8, Rylie Ladd 1-12
OHS, AJ Streeter 2-15, Braxton Moore 4-132
