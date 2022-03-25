FORT GIBSON — Senior Hagen Baccus scored a pair of goals early and the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Tulsa Washington with a 4-0 whitewash of the Bethany Lady Bronchos at Leo Donahue Stadium Friday night.
Baccus, a transfer from Hilldale, credited her teammates who she admits she is still getting accustomed to playing with, for their help with her goals.
“It starts from the defense all the time, but I just got a couple of through balls and being left-footed, just picked a corner and shot and got lucky,” said Baccus.
Those goals set the tone for Fort Gibson as they outshot the Bronchos 15-6 and had 10 corner-kick opportunities in the game.
While he was pleased with the win, coach Billy Whitehead acknowledged the need to see more of those chances become goals.
“Getting four goals is nice. We had 16 shots, so I’d like to see us covert a few more of those into goals,” he said. “The fact we’re getting so many corner kick opportunities shows we’re attacking on offense so I’m not disappointed, but we do need to finish on some of those.”
Following the two early scores by Baccus, Fort Gibson scored again at the 25-minute mark on a pass from Addie Shaw to Grace Parker who put it in to make it 3-0 at halftime. Sydney Taylor ripped a bullet into the upper corner of the net from 25 yards out early in the second half for the Lady Tigers final goal to advance their record to 4-1 on the season while the Lady Bronchos suffered their first loss of the year to go to 3-1.
Fort Gibson begins district play next Tuesday as they travel to Sallisaw and Whitehead seems pleased with where his defending champions stand at this juncture.
“Jenna Whiteley is still battling back from a small injury and some of the others have little aches and pains but we’re pretty healthy heading into district play,” he said.
Boys:
Fort Gibson 2, Bethany 1
It’s said that in soccer the most dangerous lead you can have at halftime of game is 2-0. You might have the lead, but an opposition goal gives them the momentum for a possible comeback.
That was the position the Tigers found themselves in as they got two quick goals late in the first half but then had to hang their hats on defense as the Bronchos scored that momentum-changing goal with 18 minutes to play in the game.
“We didn’t connect well on our attack in the first half until that final five or six minutes when we got the two quick goals,” said Tiger coach Todd Friend. “I talked to the guys at halftime about the danger of a 2-0 lead and I think we had a little let up until they got their goal and then we got after it a little more. We were still attacking but we’ve just got to final a way to put things together in that final third.”
The Tigers welcomed speedster Seth Rowan back after he missed the Washington game with a hamstring injury and his speed made a difference, particularly early on as he streaked by defenders and took a pass from Jaxon Perdue and scored the Tigers first goal. That was followed within a minute by a Scout Taylor goal as he got loose in the middle for a one-on-one with the goalie.
Dax Jaggers scored the lone goal for Bethany (1-3)
