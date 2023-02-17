FORT GIBSON — The Fort Gibson Lady Tigers used an 18-point second quarter to put some distance between themselves and the Sallisaw Lady Diamonds, then cruised to a 49-22 Class 4A district title Friday at John Harrison Field House.
It was their 14th consecutive win and set the Lady Tigers (19-5) on course for their 19th consecutive state title ticket.
Fort Gibson used a balanced scoring attack, led by Lynzi Foutch and Laynee Stanley, both with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
“That’s Lady Tiger basketball, find out who’s open at that moment and get everyone contributing,” said FGHS coach Scott Lowe. “That first playoff game is tough no matter who it is, even with our offense ugly at times tonight it was good to get the win.”
Foutch popped in two field goals and Kenzie Snell added a 3 and the 7-0 run gave FGHS an 11-5 lead in the first quarter.
The defense kicked in, forcing 11 Sallisaw turnovers in the second while Foutch and Stanley added a pair of buckets inside to spur two 9-0 runs and a 29-10 halftime lead.
“Our defense was working really hard and we executed what coach was asking us to do,” said Foutch. “Coach told us to be prepared for what ever they showed us and the inside game was there early on for me and Laynee.”
The smothering defense led to another six Lady Diamond turnovers in the third period. A pair of 3-pointers by Stephanie Hickman and Kenzie Snell pushed the Lady Tiger lead to 39-18 entering the fourth quarter, leaving the outcome in little doubt and dropping Sallisaw to 13-9.
“Defense is the theme of the game,” said Lowe. “We live and die by our defense, when our defense is doing what it’s supposed to it gives us a greater opportunity to get the win.”
Hickman labeled it a team win in her last game at home.
“This was an awesome last game. Everyone was doing their job and working together,” she said. “Tonight was emotional but we still have a lot of work to do to get to state. I think a lot of people have been doubting us this year and we have something to prove.”
Fort Gibson closed the game on a 10-4 run with a 3-pointer by Hickman and Kaiah Austin.
All five starters scored, and eight Lady Tigers recorded points on the night.
The Lady Tigers will play the Mannford / North Rock Creek winner at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Rock Creek High School.
Boys: Fort Gibson 61, Sallisaw 30
Blane Scott led all scorers with 15 points and five steals, but it was a team effort with Carl Garrett controlling the boards with 12 rebounds on the night, and the return of Gannon Sherl with 11 points helping the Tigers (7-16) double up on the Black Diamonds for a district title.
“The ball fell our way some tonight, but we’re improving every week and we know what we need to do. We just have to do it,” said Tiger Coach Todd Dickerson. “Defense, creating turnovers and rebounding, our big three keys we’ve been working on all year and it showed tonight.”
The Tigers led 12-3 after one, sparked by 11 of Sallisaw’s 31 turnovers on the night.
A pair of 3-pointers by Scott to open the second quarter led to a 15-2 FGHS run, aided by five points from Cooper Crawley, then capped by Cooper Wicks’ two free throws with seconds left before halftime and a 29-9 lead.
Sallisaw (10-12) opened up the third with two quick buckets and looked to make a charge until Crawley drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to thwart any momentum and a 42-15 lead for the Tigers heading into the final period.
“Coach told us to come out like it was a new game, play like it’s zero all,” said Hunter Branch, a senior playing his last game on the court.
Crawley opened the fourth with his third 3-pointer of the night for the dagger in the heart of the Black Diamonds for a 47-19 lead.
Crawley ended the night with 11 points and four steals, Wicks added eight points and eight rebounds on the night.
“I’ve made a lot of memories on this court,and I’ve been coached hard,” said Branch with a laugh. “It’s bittersweet but nice to get a last win here and now we play on and play like we know how to play.”
The Tigers will play the Mannford / North Rock Creek winner next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at North Rock Creek High School.
“We’re going to have our hands full no matter who we play next week,” said Dickerson. “Both are good teams but we know what we have to do to move on.”
