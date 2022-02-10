FORT GIBSON – There wouldn’t be a rally this time.
The last time Bishop Kelly Comets and the Fort Gibson Tigers met, the Comets rallied from nine down in the final three minutes to pull off a 61-60 win.
This time, the Tigers led by senior Seth Rowan’s double-double —18 points and 16 rebounds — ran away from the Comets 63-47 at John Harrison Field House Thursday night.
Rowan also had five steals. He scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and sank four of six free-throws in the final two minutes to seal the game.
“I like to jump and I felt very bouncy tonight,” said a smiling Rowan. “I just felt really good tonight and as a team we really wanted to pay them back for the loss at their place.
“They had some pay back coming and we weren’t going to let them beat us at our house.”
Rebounds were the biggest stat advantage that the Tigers (17-3) had on the night, 44-24. Ethan Briggs and Weston Rouse combined for 16 rebounds.
“We won the rebounding battle at their place last time and lost the game,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “Rebounds are one of our keys and we talked about controlling the boards tonight on them.”
Fort Gibson came out guns blazing to open the game, closing the first quarter on a 9-2 run for a 18-10 lead at the end of one period.
Then the Tigers defense stiffened, holding the Comets to just two field goals in the second quarter as the home team jumped out to a 31-14 halftime lead behind Jaxon Blunt 11 first-half points.
Both teams struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the third, despite Blane Scott and Rowan combining for three 3-pointers in the quarter. The Tigers held their marginal lead 44-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Bishop Kelley (6-14) wasn’t starting the busses just yet. Seth Taylor and Brandon Avedon dropped in a pair of 3-pointers for the Comets to spark a 10-3 run and pull within 47-37 with 4:46 left in the fourth.
Rowan went to work. Grabbing a putback off his own 3-point miss woke the Tigers back up, then drilled a 3-pointer on their next possession and begin a 11-2 run for Fort Gibson.
Fort Gibson was 10-of-17 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes of play to seal the outcome.
Jaxon Blunt was just one point behind Rowan with 17 to go with six rebounds. Blane Scott added 10 points.
Fort Gibson will look to go undefeated at home as they host Lawton Eisenhower tonight for Senior Night.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 30, Bishop Kelley 28
Fort Gibson survived a torrid comeback bid by the Bishop Kelley Lady Comets with free-throws from Addy Whiteley and Marianne Parks to stay ahead and win Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers (17-4) were 2-of-8 from the free-throw line and hit just one field goal in the fourth quarter, but still managed to hold off the Lady Comets when Jenna Whiteley picked off a Bishop Kelley pass with two seconds left in the game.
“This wasn’t a very typical game for us tonight,” said Lady Tigers coach Scott Lowe. “We had more turnovers than normal (15), we didn’t hit our shots like we normally do (29% shooting), but give them credit they are a very good team and they play great defense, they’re very long and close the passing lanes.”
It was a pedestrian start for both teams with just 10 total points between the two in the first quarter with Fort Gibson in the hole 6-4.
Linzie Foutch had the only basket in the first quarter for the Lady Tigers and gave them their first bucket to open the second quarter, sparking a 12-0 run for the period.
Jenna Whiteley droped in a 3-pointer from the left corner with 3:02 to go in the second, Sydney Taylor hit her first basket of the night on the following possession, then Addy Whiteley drained a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded for a 16-6 lead going into the half.
The Lady Tiger defense held the Lady Comets (12-7) scoreless in the second quarter.
Just as easily as the lead was built up, it was torn down as the Lady Comets came out after halftime with a 8-0 run and pull within 16-14 with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers responded with a 7-0 run of their own to close out the quarter with Taylor’s putback at the buzzer and a 25-14 lead. Madeline Barton scored nine points in the last quarter to lead a 10-3 run and close within 28-26 with 53 seconds left in the game.
Parks and Addy Whiteley hit their free-throws and put the home team up by 30-28 when Jenna Whiteley picked off the Lady Comet pass to seal the win.
“We told each other to stay in front of them, not to foul and don’t let them get a 3-pointer off in the last few seconds,” said Parks. “We have some mistakes to fix, we have some work to do for Friday night.”
Taylor and Addy Whiteley both had eight points. Taylor had 11 rebounds while Whiteley had 10 of her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.