FORT GIBSON – Resilient would best describe the Fort Gibson Tigers.
With leading scorer Jaxon Blunt out with an undisclosed injury, it took a trio — Blane Scott with 16 points and Jaiden Graves and Seth Rowan with 15 each to come from behind, then held on with 13-of-16 free-throws in the final quarter to beat the Class 5A Lawton Eisenhower Eagles 63-52 on Friday night at John Harrison Field House.
“We miss Jaxon and without everyone stepping up we don’t win this game,” said Tigers coach Todd Dickerson. “They are a very talented team. We had to work hard to move the ball around and to the right spots tonight.”
The Tigers (18-3) trailed 8-1 at one point and 10-5 entering the second quarter, and were in need of a catalyst.
Scott was happy to oblige, as he worked the outside, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first few minutes of the second quarter. Graves worked the inside and Rowan added points from the free-throw line.
“We all had to step up tonight with Jaxon out,” said Rowan. “It was a whole team effort tonight.”
Graves’ layup with 4:11 left in the second quarter gave Fort Gibson their first lead of the night 17-16. Both teams would battle back and forth with the Tigers holding a slim 29-28 lead entering the half.
The Eagles (8-11) tied it at 31 to open the third quarter before the Tigers embarked on an 11-4 run, started by Scott’s 3-pointer from the corner, to end the quarter and a 42-37 advantage at the end of three.
Weston Rouse’s layup at the 6:41 mark of the fourth quarter gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the night at 47-37, but the Eagles however weren’t done. Zaine Walton ripped off 12 of his 20 points in the final five minutes of the game and pull within 54-50.
That’s when Rowan and Graves went to work at the free-throw line to seal the win.
“After I missed that first one early, coach Dickerson gave me the look,” said Graves. “I knew that I better hit all the rest of I would be in the doghouse.”
Rowan echoed Graves, “I haven’t been the best at the line, but tonight I knew I had to step it up there.”
Graves went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line on the night to go along with his 11 rebounds.
The Tigers outrebounded the Eagles 33-20 on the night.
The Tigers ended the regular season undefeated at home and will travel to Catoosa next Tuesday to finish out the regular season.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 56, Lawton Ike 28
Addy Whiteley led the Lady Tigers with 12 points and five steals andFeather TwoShields was right behind her with 11 points of her own to lead the home team to run away victory.
Miya Edwards, a senior seeing her first start, didn’t waste anytime getting her team fired up. She drained a 3-pointer from the left wing for a quick lead then TwoShields hit a short jumper and Edwards had a putback for a 7-2 lead with 5:28 to go in the first quarter.
“It felt good to get in there and score the first points of the night,” said Edwards. “I get to go against all-state (caliber) players every day in practice, so going up against them tonight was nothing.”
At the four-minute mark, all five starting players swapped as the Whiteley sisters took over. Jenna Whiteley dropped in two 3-pointers and sister Addy added another for a 21-4 lead at the end of one quarter.
“The kids were fired up for tonight’s game,” said Lady Tigers coach Scott Lowe. “We had a few girls start tonight that haven’t got to play and they did a nice job for us.”
Every player saw action for the Lady Tigers (18-4) as they rotated often throughout the night and every player had at least one rebound on the night.
Addy Whiteley and TwoShields paced Fort Gibson early with eight points each as they built a 34-12 halftime lead.
“It feels good to have a game like this on Senior Night,” said TwoShields. “All of the seniors got time and everyone out there played as a team.”
Fort Gibson put it on cruise control for the rest of the game, holding the Lady Eagles (4-10) in check the rest of the game.
“I wish ever girl could start for us, but we can only start five, so it’s calming to see that when girls get their chance they play well,” said Lowe. “You see how hard every one of these girls work all season when they get in there.”
Linzie Foutch led the Lady Tigers in rebounding with 10 to go with her four points. Sydney Taylor chipped in eight points in her limited action.
