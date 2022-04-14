FORT GIBSON—Call it the magic of the south end zone, or “our end of the field” as Fort Gibson boys coach Todd Friend called it.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Fort Gibson came out shooting a little more and dribbling a little less and scored a pair of goals on the “lucky” end of the field to defeat the Tigers from Pryor 2-1 to take over sole possession of the lead in District 4A-4.
“In the midfield and forward (areas) in the first half we weren’t getting that extra pass and we were dribbling a little bit too much so I told them at halftime ‘guys, quit dribbling and look for the extra pass and things will open up,’” said Friend.
Pryor got on the board first just over halfway through the opening half as the Fort Gibson was called for a foul in the penalty box and Ethan Bartee converted a penalty kick — only the second shot of the half for Pryor compared to 10 for Fort Gibson — to make it 1-0.
It remained that way until Scout Taylor blasted a free kick in the upper right corner of the net from 24 yards out for Fort Gibson at the 26:50 mark of the second half to tie the game, and that changed the tempo, according to Friend.
“Pryor was trying to take time off the clock early in the second half, but I knew if we got a goal then they were going to have to speed things up and I told the guys just to stay calm while they were stalling,” said the veteran Fort Gibson boss.
The game-winner for Fort Gibson came with just over 13 minutes to play as senior Seth Rowan took a through ball and dribbled through traffic. With the ball bouncing high, Rowan speeding towards the goal and the goalkeeper coming out to try and cut him off, Rowan went high and managed to get a volley off just ahead of the goalie and before their bodies collided. With no one in goal, Rowan got just enough of the ball to roll it in as his teammates mobbed him.
“I wasn’t worried about running into him (the goalie). We obviously want to score first, and I’ll let the pain come after that,” laughed Rowan. “It’s more about keeping your composure in that situation and I knew I could run through that.”
For the game, Fort Gibson (7-5, 4-0) out-shot Pryor (7-3, 3-1) 23-2 with Pryor getting no shots on goal in the second half.
Girls: Fort Gibson 4, Pryor 0
Like the boys, the Lady Tigers (11-1, 4-0) used the lucky end of the field in the second half to turn a scoreless game into a victory, putting them into a tie with Cascia Hall for the district lead and handing Pryor (10-2, 3-1) their first district loss. Similar to the boys, the girls dominated the game in the middle in the first half but had only seven shots on goal which is what coach Billy Whitehead addressed at intermission.
“I just told them at halftime we’ve got to have more shots and we came out in the second half and were more aggressive and we ended up with 22 shots for the game. Defensively we gave up seven shots but some of those were just long balls that got to the goalie,” said Whitehead.
The first 15 minutes of the second half were quiet and then Fort Gibson struck. Kenzie Snell started it off with a kick from 20 yards out off a pass from Sydney Taylor. Then five minutes later it was Hagen Baccus from 18 yards out off a deflected shot to make it 2-0. Then Taylor got the last two goals, the first on a run after a pass from Baccus beating the goalie one-on-one and the second a high shot into the net from 22 yards out off a throw-in.
With all his girls now adjusted to the pace after basketball, Whitehead feels a game like this shows what’s possible for the defending state champs.
“If we can play like we did tonight, especially in the second half, we’re going to be hard to beat.,” said Whitehead.
Next up for Fort Gibson will be the cross-river rivalry as Hilldale will visit Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium next Tuesday.
