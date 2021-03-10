Fort Gibson swimmer Haylee Schapp made the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team, announced Wednesday.
Schapp was part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team for the Lady Tigers that won a state title in 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. She was also part of the third-place 200 medley relay, 2:06.60. Individually, she collected a third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley. Her backstroke time was 1:02.82 and medley 2:20.82.
It’s the first state championship in any event since 2014 when her current coach, Leslie White, won the 100 meter breaststroke and was a member of two relay champions and the school’s fourth consecutive team title.
The All-State swim meet will be July 26.
The OCA’s wrestling selections will be released later this week.
