Patience in the face of adversity.
That could have been the slogan of the night for the Fort Gibson Tigers as they shook off an early Hilldale goal and scored two of their own to knock off the Hornets 2-1 in a District 4A-4 soccer encounter Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
The win puts the Tigers squarely in the driver’s seat to capture the district title while the Hornets see their undefeated streak come to an end at 12 games and find themselves battling to maintain a home playoff spot.
Hilldale took it to the Tigers from the opening kickoff and ignited the crowd early as Pearson Weaver rifled a free kick from 21 yards out into the upper left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead with barely two minutes gone in the match.
Hilldale continued pressing Fort Gibson for the first 15 minutes until the Tigers finally settled in and ultimately tied it up late in the first half on a Jose Estrada header off a corner kick from Scout Taylor.
“The first half we had a ton of pressure on them and a ton of chances especially in the 10 minutes, but sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way,” said Hornet head coach Conner Schwab. “They played well in the second half and took advantage of some of our weaknesses.”
The second half became more of defensive battle with Hilldale taking only four shots on goal and Fort Gibson just three. Fort Gibson’s second goal came six minutes into the second half, again on a set-piece. This time it was a free kick from 28 yards out on the far sideline from Seth Rowan that found the back of the net.
After that the Tigers went into defensive mode based on a lesson learned earlier in the season, according to Tigers coach Todd Friend.
“When we played Union, we were up 1-0 at halftime and I told the boys we ought to drop back and play defense and they talked me out of it, and we ended up losing that game 3-1,” he said. “So tonight we did drop back and protected our lead.”
With a win over Metro Christian next Thursday, the Tigers (10-1, 5-0) will be the district champs and host a first-round playoff game. With the loss, the Hornets (12-1, 4-1) are now tied with Wagoner for second play in the district and will play at Wagoner on Tuesday before hosting Stilwell next Friday. A win in both those games would assure the Hornets of a home playoff spot.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 4, Hilldale 0
It took the Lady Tigers a while to get things rolling but after having a couple of opportunities turned back by offsides call in the penalty box and a goalie interference call nullifying a goal, Grace Parker scored with 12 minutes left in the first half to give Fort Gibson all the offense they would need.
Meanwhile a smothering defense kept the Lady Hornet’s offense in check with only four shots on goal for the match.
In the second half Fort Gibson scored all three of their goals as a result of set pieces. The first came at the 29-minute mark as Albany Adair took a corner kick, had the ball deflected back to her and crossed to Reese Webb, who put it in for a 2-0 count.
The big red-head got her second goal of the game after a free kick was deflected back to her and she nailed a shot from 20 yards out. The final goal was a free kick by Sydney Taylor from 35 yards out to Albany Adair, who put it in.
For Webb, who is also a standout on the basketball court for the Lady Tigers, beating Hilldale (8-5, 3-2) again her senior year is special.
“This game has a special energy to it and both teams come in with the same mindset to win it every year,” she said.
“But it is pretty big for us,” she added, laughing.
For coach Billy Whitehead, it was a great team win.
“We scored a lot of goals off set pieces which we haven’t done all year and we locked them down on defense,” he said. “We probably should have a couple of more goals with the opportunities we had, but we’ll take the win.
“Getting the shutout (the ninth of the season) was big for me because I’m a defensive guy. I could tell when they got off the bus they were ready to play.”
The Lady Tigers (11-2, 4-0) close out the regular season at undefeated Metro Christian next Thursday in a battle for the district title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.