FORT GIBSON — Freshman Weston Rouse thrived in the moment again for Fort Gibson on Thursday at Carr-O’Dell Tiger Field.
How many more he’ll have is anyone’s guess.
With the coronavirus pandemic postponing the state basketball tournament and wiping out entirely college sports for the remainder of the year, Rouse scattered five hits over six innings and handled the Poteau Pirates 6-2 in a non-district tilt.
He got the 7-5 win against Sallisaw on Saturday — the Tigers’ only other win in five outings — going five innings and allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Cool, calm and collective was his demeanor, again.
“Just got to go out there and throw my stuff and trust my stuff, throw strikes and don’t walk anyone,” the left-hander said. “My fastball was pretty good and main thing is I put my trust in my defense.”
Tigers’ coach Gary Edwards liked what he saw.
“He shows a lot of composure out there and plays a lot older than he is,” said Edwards.
When Rouse’s next outing is, who knows. The Tigers (2-3) are scheduled to take a spring break trip to Arizona next week. On Thursday, they battled through not only the previously unbeaten Pirates (5-1), but the unprecedented outside distractions.
“I told them I said go out their and enjoy playing the game. Don’t worry about everything else going on because this could be your last game,” Edwards said. “You never know. You just go play and enjoy it and hope you get to play again. There’s a lot of college kids, their career is over.
“Crazy isn’t it?”
A run off two hits and an error gave Poteau a 2-0 lead off Rouse.
Then, Jaiden Graves’ two-run single to center, a run-scoring double by Kennedy Cook and an RBI single by Brody Rainbolt gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead through one.
In the second, Jace Dortch beat out a single and the late throw sailed down the line, allowing Hunter Branch, who led off the frame with a single to left, to score. Graves reached on an infield single, then on a double steal involving he and Dortch, Dortch scored.
There were some nifty defensive plays.
Tiger shortstop Grant Edwards turned a second-to-first double play involving Branch and Lane Howe on a nice play in the fourth. In the sixth, after consecutive one-out singles off Rouse, Christian Duncan’s line drive was caught at first baseman Howe, who turned and fired to Edwards at second to double off Kass Fenton, who had the first of the two singles.
Poteau had its own web gem in the fourth. Mason Barcheers, who began the inning on the mound, snagged a bullet back at him off the bat of Cook and fired to double off Rouse at third to end the inning.
“I thought we hit the ball well and the kids played pretty good defense behind him,” the FGHS skipper said.
What’s next remains to be seen.
