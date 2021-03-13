OKLAHOMA CITY — Sometimes, a team known for their fight has to wait to throw the haymaker.
Sometimes, that haymaker comes at them.
Fifth-ranked Fort Gibson went the distance here Saturday, but in the end, No. 3 Tuttle delivered the haymaker, overwhelming the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter and taking the Class 4A championship, 53-38 Saturday at Jim Norick Arena.
Gracy Sheidlnight’s 3 from the top of the arc gave Fort Gibson its first lead, 32-29,with 1:29 to play. in the third quarter. Jordan Gann’s free throws after being fouled on a delivery inside from Sheidlnight tied the game at 36 with 6:34 to go.
They would not score again for 5:11, way-laid by Tuttle’s twin towers, 6-foot-3 sophomore Landry Allen and 6-2 junior Hadley Periman.
Allen had five rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal off one of those blocks in what became a 13-0 run. Her mid-range jumper in the paint gave Tuttle a 39-36 lead with 4:50 to go, and she later fed Periman for a bucket and one for a 44-36 lead with 3:22 left.
“We weren’t real happy with our offensive rebounds the first half and we talked about that,” said Tuttle coach Brian Lester, his team finishing at 25-3. “We felt like if we rebounded, they couldn’t beat us, and those two were awesome.”
The verdict and reason was no surprise to Fort Gibson coach Chuck London.
“They’ve been a factor in every game they’ve played,” he said.
Indeed. Allen’s bucket-and-one off a layup in the final seconds turned out to be the game-winner over No. 2 Anadarko. She followed that 23-point, 12-rebound and one-block effort with 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
Periman had nine points and seven rebounds in a nice assist role. Both helped guards Storie Driver and Madi Surber hit double-digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“Their height made it tough on us,” said Shieldnight, a freshman. “It was a little overwhelming but I’m proud of how we fought.”
The Lady Tigers (21-4) did that. Despite being 1-of-8 inside the arc in the first half, and down 10-4 just out of the opening bell, they battled back and trailed 23-20 at the half, ending their scoring on Gann’s drive to the hoop with 1:27 left.
Gann, who with Shieldnight led Fort Gibson with 13 points apiece, had some success in the third with baseline penetration rather than driving straight at the height. But the second half became a struggle on 3s for the Lady Tigers, who were 1-of-8 after intermission. Shieldnight’s basket from there to give them the lead was the only made 3 in that time frame. She had two for the game and Jenna Whiteley had the only 3 from a guard in the game.
Overall, Fort Gibson shot 10-of-29.
“We’ve been here a lot,” London said of the 17th consecutive trip. “Fortunately you win some, unfortunately you lose some and when you lose it’s tough. They’re champions, and they did a great job.”
It’s a team that returned one starter, and had one return at the turn of the calendar year from ACL surgery. Both of them, Kynzi London and Reese Webb, finished their careers along with Gann, the transfer from Sequoyah’s shutdown, and Lexie Foutch, all part of the main rotation. Abbye Porterfield being the other senior.
“The way these seniors have led the team, verbalizing the way to do things along with their work ethic, they’re all character kids and very special,” the FGHS coach said.
One of those being particularly special. Kynzi is the last of the three London girls to come through the program.
“You’re trying to pull my heart out, aren’t you?” father and coach said when that issue was mentioned, wrapping up his postgame chat. “I’ve been pretty good about compartmentalizing and I’ve been trying to keep that way back.
“A couple of minutes from now, it’s going to be hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.