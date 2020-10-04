For Hilldale and Checotah, a regional title is all that lies between them and a state tournament trip.
Both begin regionals this week with matchup and time information to come out Monday.
Fort Gibson was eliminated Friday, swept in bi-district action against Locust Grove, 7-0 and 4-0. The Tigers had won six straight games, their only win streak of 2020, going into the series, but end the year at 9-22.
Fort Gibson had just three hits and no more than two baserunners on, and that once, in the opener. Jordan Hayes was 2-for-3. She had one of the two Tiger hits in the finale.
Hilldale (18-7) drew a bye as the District 4A-6 champion. Checotah (18-15) did as well as the runner-up in 4A-5. The Hornets got a tune-up losing to 6A Owasso 4-0 on Saturday.
Speaking of 6A, where all teams go straight to regionals, Muskogee (4-19) plays at Sand Springs on Thursday against Stillwater (14-15). Sand Springs (23-5) and Enid (8-22) play the other contest, with the winners playing each other and the losers playing each other in other games on Thursday. The double elimination affair continues through Friday.
Oktaha qualified for state this week in 2A as did the Tigers fall baseball team. Those brackets will be announced on Monday as well.
Muskogee is the lone area volleyball team playing. Their regional has yet to be set.
