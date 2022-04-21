Fort Gibson’s new football coach will be introduced next week, pending board approval.
The Phoenix had learned through sources close to the process that hire, which has not yet been made public, will be Jenks assistant Ryan Nolan. Athletic director Chuck London confirmed Thursday that an offer was made to Nolan and accepted.
Nolan, who told the Phoenix last week he had been interviewed, met with school officials again on Tuesday, but would not comment on the outcome of that Tuesday evening.
Nolan, who played football at Keys, has been at several 6A outposts — the last being this past season as cornerbacks coach on Jenks’ state championship staff. He’s also been wide receivers coach at both Sand Springs and Union, and offensive coordinator at Broken Arrow, Bartlesville and Sapulpa.
A board meeting is scheduled Monday at 11:30 a.m. The Fort Gibson Tiger Touchdown Club has announced a meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to introduce the new coach.
Nolan was a 5-foot-11 quarterback at Keys, graduating in 2009. He passed for over 2,000 yards both as a junior and senior. He signed with Missouri Southern out of high school. He spent a year at Northeastern State as a redshirt freshman and an additional year at Central Oklahoma before returning to NSU to finish his degree while assisting under then Keys coach Gary Willis.
