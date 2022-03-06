After playing four games in five days, Fort Gibson has just two days to recuperate for the first game of the state tournament.
Fort Gibson (24-5) meets Holland Hall (21-3) at noon Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. The two teams have not played this season but they both should have plenty of comparable notes and video.
There’s been 15 games played against common opponents and with varied results.
• Holland Hall is 6-1 in those games, the only loss to Tahlequah Sequoyah on Feb. 14, 38-32. Fort Gibson is 4-4. The Lady Tigers beat Sequoyah 53-25 in the season opener and 35-30 in tournament play Jan. 7.
• Against Victory Christian, Holland Hall won 65-35 on Jan. 7. Fort Gibson lost 36-35 exactly one month earlier.
• Against Inola, Fort Gibson lost 38-35 on Dec. 22 and 38-30 in the Old Fort Classic Jan. 22, Holland Hall won 59-32 on March 1.
• Against Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall won 39-29 on Feb. 1 and 46-38 on Feb. 10. Fort Gibson lost 62-48 on Jan. 6.
Some comparisons are simliar.
• Against Pryor, Fort Gibson won 56-41 on Dec. 10, Holland Hall won 48-35 on Feb. 26.
• Against Coweta, Holland Hall won 45-28 on Dec. 6, Fort Gibson won 47-28 on Jan. 20.
After four games in five days, Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe could go heavy on film and give his players a rest.
“You have to pick more recent film to get a better read,” said Lowe, who did see them in the same gym earlier this year as both were in the Inola tournament. “Then it’s seeing which opponent played a similar style to us and then what they do, can’t do, what their strengths are and how that fits to what we are.”
Then keep a balance of preparation.
“You don’t want the kids to watch a ton of film and go to overthinking it,” he said. “We won’t practice until Monday then go up to Oklahoma City Monday night, and then have a walk-through practice before our game Tuesday.”
It’s the second year in a row the OSSAA has stretched the tournament out with a Tuesday start. Last year it was due to the pandemic and a struggle to find sub-sites. This year, it’s by preference of the coaches who liked the better opportunity of playing first-round games at the historic old fairgrounds arena.
“You can look at the change in multiple ways,” Lowe said. “It does cut preparation time down. But it’s always been a disappointment for teams that get to state and didn’t have that opportunity to play there and experience the history and tradition of the Big House. I think through the change they had to make last year having a hard time finding sub-sites, everyone gained a new perspective on things.”
Fort Gibson has missed out on the Big House some but not often. They’ve punched 18 consecutive state trips and in only one of those years didn’t play at all — when the tournament was postponed then canceled as the pandemic struck sports right here in 2020, first with the Thunder’s cancelation of a home game against Utah when two Jazz players tested positive. A day later, teams were told to return home before the first round of the 2A to 6A tournaments starting. A month later, the OSSAA canceled the tournament and all spring sports.
The last time Fort Gibson didn’t earn their way here was 2004. George W. Bush was running for a second term as president, the Statue of Liberty re-opened to tourists for the first time since 9/11, and the Boston Red Sox’s Curse of the Bambino, rallying to beat the hated Yankees in the ALCS and eventually sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals for their first World Series championship since 1918. And the Oklahoma City Thunder was still in Seattle.
Back then, Lowe was in his first year at Sallisaw Central.
“That year before I got there, they had won something like seven to nine games. We went 20-6, lost to Frontier and future OU star Jenna Plumley and the next week we lost to Picher which is no longer a school,” he said.
Only a few of the current team members were born — Jenna Whiteley, Feather TwoShields, Sydney Taylor, Marianne Parks, Jordan Hayes and Miya Edwards. And as two of them said following the revenge win over Muldrow on Saturday that punched the ticket, it meant everything to take the baton.
“We weren’t going to let the streak end,” said Whiteley.
“Not on our watch,” said TwoShields.
Up next, pursuit of a fifth title in school history.
The winner draws either Classen-SAS or Blanchard at 9 a.m. Friday. Fort Gibson knocked off the then top-seeded Classen squad in last year's quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.