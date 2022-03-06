Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.