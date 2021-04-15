Cole Mahaney was in command of a situation that changed with the weather Thursday.
Mahaney went five innings, allowing one hit and struck out nine as Fort Gibson blanked Tahlequah 8-0 at the THS diamond.
The matchup was supposed to be a part of the NSU-Tahlequah Festival but that was canceled, leaving the two teams to match up on their own, moving from NSU to Tahlequah’s home field.
Fort Gibson moved to 23-2 in the battle of Tigers.
Tyler Joice’s single to lead off the bottom of the first turned out to be the lone hit off Mahaney. He followed that with four consecutive strikeouts going into the second inning.
“He was up 0-2 and leaves a curve ball hanging,” said FGHS coach Gary Edwards. “After that he took care of business.”
By that time, the Tigers had five runs on the board, all without a hit in a sloppy first for Tahlequah.
Tanner Christian walked four of the Tigers in red. A passed ball, dropped third strike and infield error all helped get the game out of hand early.
In the fourth, a two-run double by Weston Rouse and a passed ball pushed across another run. Rouse was 2-for-2 and Wyatt Pierce 2-for-3.
The Tigers go to Poteau on Saturday, playing Poteau at 1 p.m. and Red Oak at 3 p.m.
