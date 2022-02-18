Dalton Ross’s bid for a state championship fell a tad short Friday night in the Class 5A state meet at the Edmond Public Schools Aquatic Center.
Ross gave Fort Gibson a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle in 49.01 seconds. He had the top qualifying time but was edged in the finals by Bishop Kelley’s Ian Wilson’s 48.15. Ross was still .28 ahead of his top qualifying time.
The Tigers would wind up second in the team standings behind Altus.
Ross was third in the 100 backstroke in 55.93. Jacob Perryman of Adair won in 52.52 and Clifford Helgason of Tulsa Memorial was second in 55.29.
Colin Martin took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.45.
Ross, Brodey Massad, Colin Martin and Zach Hardy finished third in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.45.
Ben Watts, Hardy, Martin and Ross were fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:32.54.
Martin was sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.08. Massad took seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.54. Bates, Massad, Jack Kolb and Watts were fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.40).
The Lady Tigers were sixth in the 200 medley relay in 2:12.87 with Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach, Phoebe Colbert and Anna French competing. Joanna Martinez, Aspen White, Addison Rouse and French took seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.14 and the Lady Tigers added a seventh in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:18.39 with White, Farmer, French and Stach swimming. Farmer was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.49.
Teamwise, Fort Gibson was ninth in girls with Shawnee taking the title.
Class 6A prelims
At the Edmond Public Schools Aquatic Center on Friday, Klair Bradley qualified second in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 7.10 seconds. Adian Howze of Bartlesville had the top time, 1:05.93. Bradley was third in the 500 freestyle. Nora Weber of Edmond North beat the second-place qualifier by nine seconds.
Meredith Stevenson cut .32 off her regional time in a faster field top to bottom among finalists, taking the eighth spot in 1:03.60. Kelsey Healy of Edmond North had the top time, 58.01.Two were under a minute.
Stevenson, Bradley, Sabrina Meinershagen and Mabry Duncan will swim in the B finals in the 200 medley relay on Saturday.
