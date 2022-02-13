HAYS, Kan -- Northeastern State could not overcome a slow start as
Fort Hays State claimed the 66-57 victory in MIAA action inside Gross
Memorial Coliseum here Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks fall to 12-12 overall and 7-11 in MIAA play.
Fort Hays improves to 18-4 and 13-4.
NSU placed two players in double figures, with Rashad Perkins leading
the way with 17 points, and Christian Cook posted his 20th game in
double figures with 16 points.
The Tigers jumped out to a 10-point advantage in the game's opening
five minutes and would lead by as many as 12 at 24-12 with five
minutes to go in the open half. NSU cut the deficit to single digits
by closing the half on an 11-6 run to trail 30-23 at the break.
Tylor Arnold sparked the RiverHawks in the opening minutes of the
second half with a trey and layup that cut the Tigers lead to two at
30-28. However, the RiverHawks could not overcome foul trouble and
solid free-throw shooting by the Tigers down the stretch.
Northeastern State went 18-of-49 from the field for 36 percent, while the
Tigers were 18-of-45 for 40 percent. The difference came at the
free-throw line, with Fort Hays shooting 22-of-27 to just 12-of-16 for the
RiverHawks.
NSU will look to continue its run to Kansas City next week to host
Newman and Central Oklahoma at the NSU Event Center.
NSU women fall
HAYS, Kan. – The RiverHawks had three scoring in double figures but an uneven second half and 16 steals by the Tigers led to a 78-59 loss to No. 4 Fort Hays State on Saturday afternoon.
Zaria Collins paced NSU with 14 points off the bench and was a pair of rebounds short of a double-double. Maleeah Langstaff had 13, and Maegan Lee added 12 points.
Northeastern State never led but kept within single digits of the Tigers through the first 20 minutes.
Ashton Hackler nailed a trey to start the second half to trim the FHSU deficit to 43-38, but seven minutes would lapse in-between buckets as the Tigers launched a 16-4 run to put the game out of reach for the RiverHawks.
The RiverHawks were limited to 31.8-percent shooting in the second half and committed ten turnovers. They would outrebound Fort Hays State by three with 30 as a team.
Fort Hays State shot 54.5 percent and out-scored NSU 20-0 on fast break points. The Tigers, who lost in Tahlequah to NSU on Monday, improved to 21-3 (15-3 MIAA).
Northeastern State (5-19, 3-15 MIAA) will return home to host Newman on Thursday evening.
