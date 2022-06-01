Clayton Blevins isn’t sure what he’s going to do with his life now.
Forty years in education and coaching, the last 22 at Muskogee and a quarter century in the town of Muskogee, came to an end last month when he exited via the retirement door.
Blevins served under six head football coaches at Muskogee starting with Tony Peters on 2000, took on some basketball staff duties, and spent the last 15 years as girls tennis coach.
“I got my first degree in business administration, marketing and management. My parents (Curtis and Jean) were both teachers and coaches, and ultimately I guess you can say I never got away from it,” he said.
He would go back to school at Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie, Texas, and coach there while pursuing an education degree with a minor in divinity. His first head coaching job, a private school in Albuquerque, would see him serve in the church and through its education and preschool departments.
From there it was on to Hobbs, N.M., where he was both an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator at different times. He also pastored a church there during that time.
It was at Hobbs when the health of his mom, Gean, a teacher at Claremore, took a turn for the worse.
“They told us she had six months to live. I figured I’d better get my kids back to see their grandparents so I interviewed at three different schools around here,” he said.
Those schools were Hilldale, Inola, and Ramona, he recalled.
“Ramona didn’t have football. They wanted me for basketball grades 6-12,” he said.
Blevins took the Hilldale offer. His son would play there before he wound up at Muskogee, his dad’s last stop.
That son, David Blevins, went back to Hilldale four years ago after working at Muskogee out of college, then under Matt Hennesy at Locust Grove before taking over as head coach there.
“My mom lived 6-7 years longer,” Clayton recalled.
By then, though, he was well planted.
Clayton’s longest stint as a head coach was in girls tennis, taking that on at a point when Rusty Bradley’s dual duties were divided.
“We’ve not been world-beaters, never won a state championship, won some academic championships and been competitive on the court, but we’ve changed a lot of lives and that makes a difference,” he said.
One of his last differences was a girl off his last academic state championship team this spring, mulling over her college options.
She asked him for advice.
“I told her, this one will let you go for free,” he said. “She replied, ‘yeah but it’s not a big-name college.’ I told her, ‘you can’t eat the name of that (other college), but you can eat a whole lot of Ramen noodles if you show up there.’ She said “OK, thanks.’”
To this day he uses Facebook to reach out to any former student or athlete he’s friends with the point of being the first to wish them a happy birthday.
“I’ll get on the day before to make sure I’m the first one,” he said.
Some of his career victories come in the most unexpected ways and forms.
“Spike Dykes was the head coach at Texas Tech and called me asking about a kid I coached at Hobbs,” Blevins said. “The kid was a good kid, worked hard, didn’t get to play much for us, but he was a captain of special teams his senior year and played on every special team because he went so hard. But he wasn’t really athletic.
“I told Spike all this and he then told me the kid was now 6-foot-5, got kicked out of the Air Force because he couldn’t fit in the jets anymore and ended up playing four years for us because he got a growth spurt two years out of high school.”
His most memorable athletic event?
“When I came here on Peters’ staff in football and we played in a mud bowl at home against Jenks,” he said. “They were I think No. 1 nationally. It rained all week and the day before the game, Peters asked the players if they believed they could beat Jenks and if they did, follow him.
“He went straight for a ditch full of water where the field house is now and jumped in. Every kid was in it.”
The game was 14-0 going into the fourth and Jenks would pull away, 31-0.
One thing Blevins said he won’t do is go help out his son at Hilldale. Nothing against his son, though.
“I’ll find some way to stay active with kids somewhere. But he’s doing so well I’m not going to go over there and mess a good thing up,” he said. “He’s making his own name there and that’s the way it should be.”
Blevins was selected as an All-State coach in 2017. He taught math, then later became the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) director and taught business and marketing.
