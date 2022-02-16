They were the impetus of a vision of resuscitating a program long before they got to compete with it.
Now, the countdown toward Klair Bradley and Meredith Stevenson’s final moments as members of the Muskogee High swim team is on.
Saturday, they’ll be part of its history.
When Bradley told her mother Karen in the fourth grade that she wanted to swim for her high school, mom began petitioning administrators, teachers, board members, anyone she could.
Most of the responses were along the line of not now.
“She swam club and saw her friends siblings swimming for Union, Fort Gibson, places like that,” Karen said. “She wanted to swim for her school.”
Muskogee had a program up until around 2000, partly due to waning interest and a lack of a facility with the closing of what was at the time a YMCA, which closed in 2003.
Bradley’s was but one voice.
Then as she recalled, there came one particular conversation with then athletic director Garrett Davis. Klair and Meredith were two years away.
“By that time, I don’t know if it was about how to shut this woman up or what that made it happen,” she said laughing, “but I pretty much looked him straight in the eye and said I can guarantee you top eight through 2022.”
It happened even before the pair of girls arrived as freshmen.
Caleb Winn, Jazzy Dyer and Rachel Throgmorton, the original three in 2018, all qualified for state. Winn would make the finals in the 200-yard freestyle event, taking fourth.
In 2019, Meredith was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and sixth in the 100 freestyle. Klair was seventh in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. They were also part of the qualifying 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
In 2020, Klair was third in the 100 breaststroke, fourth in the 500 freestyle, both were on the 200 medley relay that made the finals, finishing seventh, and Meredith was third in the 100 backstroke.
While the guarantee was working, adversity would run some interference, the kind in which the body has the say the mind and heart disagree with.
In 2021, Meredith was sixth in the 100 butterfly. Klair was faced with an issue common among breaststrokers called breaststroker’s knee. The consequences of that condition can range from bone and ligament damage to just low-degree wear.
“”The unknown was the scariest part for me,” Klair said. “Once you find out the game plan to go forward and to make sure it didn’t happen again, it gave me some relief knowing I would eventually be able to swim.”
There was no pronounced damage, only issues from overuse. The plan became about adjusting her stroke to compensate for it, but it required months of therapy to become accustomed to the stroke to the level of being able to compete again. It took her out of regionals and state in a year that COVID-19 also presented issues.
Meredith’s road has been bumpier even while being a four-time state qualifier.
In 2020, after being called for a false start in the 200 freestyle that a video clip seemed to dispute, Meredith rallied mentally and posted a personal best 59.32 seconds in the prelims of her other race, the 100-yard backstroke, and in the finals, had a 58.50 for third, .42 seconds out of second and beaten for gold by a state record 55.49.
Last year, a torn ACL kept her out of the pools until regionals and through that, she managed to fight to a sixth-place finish in the 100 butterfly at state.
Then, more trouble.
A month after competing at state, the knee began feeling unusually painful. She took the summer offto rest it but the pain remained. An impingement of the scar tissue was found and a simple scope surgery was done to remove that became four additional surgeries, two blood transfusions and 30 days in the hospital and a search for the correct antibiotic therapy ensued.
Kelli Stevenson, Meredith’s mom, described that October as “hellish.”
Rightly so.
“It was one devastating moment after another, four surgeries in four weeks and there would be no healing before each next surgery,” Meredith said. “Then when the doc told me my graft would have to be removed, I just lost it.”
The crying, the screaming, the anguish — and limited surrounding support thanks to the pandemic restrictions.
“The amount of pain I went through was the worst thing I’ve ever felt, more so than when I threw my knee,” Meredith said. “It was worse than after the reconstructive surgery. Then being in a hospital bed for 30 days, being a senior, missing everything and none of my friends being able to come to the hospital, missing friend’s birthdays and then no ACL at all. That was not the plan.”
But here it is, February, and both will be in Edmond on Friday for prelims.
Meredith is the sixth seed in the 100 backstroke, 1:03.60 in regionals. Klair is seeded second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.30, four-tenths if a second off the top seed. She’s third in the 500 freestyle at 5:20.54.
They’ll also be part of the 200 yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay with fellow senior Mabry Duncan and junior Sabrina Meinershagen. Both relays are well down int the qualifying times, but Meredith didn’t go in a 200 freestyle at regionals, saving herself for contributions to her other events — including boosting the relay’s chances of making state to begin with.
Klair will move on to Minnesota-Mankato on a scholarship. The consequences of October ended Meredith’s scholarship chances, although she said she might give it a year of rest and consider walking on at the school she has chosen to attend, Utah Tech in St. George, Utah.
If not, she may well contribute to the success of future swimmers, or people in general, pursuing a career in nursing. She’ll have a message of perseverance.
“I want people to know if hard things come your way, you can overcome,” she said. “Blowing your ACL happens a lot. It was that and a lot more with me. I’m still here, I’m still competing. I came back and the comeback is always greater than the setback.”
Klair’s desired legacy?
“Hard work and dedication will help you achieve your goals,” she said. “If you turn to sports you can’t expect the success you want without putting in that work, going to practices, not missing practices and then in the case of swimming, looking at a black line (in the pool) for 1-2 hours. The grind affects you mentally. Stay physically strong and mentally strong. If you realize that, you can achieve your goals.”
The cupboard won’t be bare next year, proof this program wasn’t just wasn’t about the dreams of two. Five graduate and 13 return, and there’s a kids club that continues to grow. Beth Wells, the Muskogee coach, is also encouraged by the arrangement by athletic director Jason Parker for access to the Swim and Fitness Center through the end of the school year for workouts.
But she won’t forget her prized pair anytime soon.
“They set the bar high not only in the pool but out of the pool,” Wells said. “They’ve helped all the swimmers around them and laid the foundation for future swimmers to come out and compete.”
And now, just three more days.
“It’ll be bittersweet, hopefully more sweet than bitter,” Wells said.
Prelims are 10:30 a.m. Friday and the finals are 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
