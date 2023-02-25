Four wrestlers from four different schools scaled the mountain for OSSAA wrestling gold Saturday in Oklahoma City, and for three it was a day of settling scores.
Checotah sophomore Colt Collett, who was stunned in last week's regional finals in the first 30 seconds of the match, atoned for that with a 5-0 decision against Berryhill's Wyatt Meredith in the Class 3A 120-pound finals to win his second state title in as many years.
Collett's only loss came to Meredith and thus finishes 41-1.
“Last week was just a fluke deal. He got me in a headlock and I did a cartwheel over him and got myself into a crazy position and got choked out,” he said. “I’m not really used to losing. I had all week to think about what happened and I came in to this prepared. If I had an open shot, I took it.”
Wagoner’s Roman Garcia made amends for his sudden-death to Will Restine of Poteau by getting a pin that ended the match in 4 minutes, 53 seconds in the 4A title match at 285 pounds. The regional loss was Garcia’s only loss this season, going 30-1.
“I wrestled slow at regionals and picked up the pace up all tournament and thought about how I finished second at state last year and didn’t want to do that again,” he said.
On his pin? Garcia described it this way: “He tried to body-lock me and his momentum was shifting to one side and I just threw him to that side at the right moment.”
For Fort Gibson's Blade Walden, it was a different atonement — one against his own body.
Walden returned to the ring in regionals after sitting out since Jan. 3 with a torn meniscus and on Saturday capped a unbeaten run at 22-0 by scoring 11 unanswered points to major-decision Triston Grounds of Tuttle 13-2 for his second title in as many seasons, winning this time at 126 pounds.
He has surgery on May 2.
“It was pretty hard. My knee kept locking up on double legs,” he said. “I turned him on top (in the second period) and then came out in the third and got a reversal and kept rolling.”
Cole Mayfield of Warner put the finishing touches on two week’s worth of retribution at 150 in 3A.
After handing Salina’s Gavin Montgomery for the regional title last week, Mayfield, which lost in both the regional and state semifinal to Montgomery a year ago, beat him in an 8-3 decision to finish 38-2 with his first state title for the sophomore.
“I tweaked my knee in my semifinal match so I had a little adversity, so my self-thought was control,” Mayfield said.
He controlled it with six second-period points, an early escape off the bottom and after being taken down by his ankle, went with a whizzer and a Jonesy tilt that gave him a reverse three-count to go up 6-2.
“I’m not satisfied,” he said. “I want two more.”
Two other area wrestlers in Saturday’s finals weren’t as fortunate.
Wagoner’s Kale Charboneau was pinned by Luke Schenheimer of Cascia Hall in 2:43 of his championship match at 190 pounds. Charboneau, who lost to Eschenheimer in the regional finals, finished 32-4.
And in the girls tournament, Fort Gibson’s Peighton Mullins’ bid for a third consecutive state championship eluded her on an escape by Symphony Veloz of Elgin with 14 seconds left in the match, the point breaking a 6-all tie just six seconds after Mullins tied it with a reversal. Mullins finished 20-1. Her last loss was her freshman year when she went 25-2 in winning her first title.
Veloz was a state champion last year at 165, Mullins won her second gold last year at 152.
Back on the boys side, Witt Edwards of Wagoner took third at 215 with an 11-9 decision against Weatherford's Eli Soto. Edwards finished 18-3. Three other area wrestlers battled for third but came up short.
Jaiden Johnson was fourth at 144. Johnson (38-5) was pinned in 2:47 by Tecumseh's J.D. Sigman. Bryce Steele of Wagoner lost to Caleb Hunter of McLoud for third at 150, 3-1, as
Steele finished 27-6.
In 3A, Jonah Marshall of Checotah was third at 285 with a split on Saturday, pinned in 2:17 by Comanche's Cade White. Marshall finished 34-9.
