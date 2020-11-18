Braggs High School’s boys basketball game Dec. 1 remains on the schedule, said the school’s top official on Wednesday.
Braggs superintendent John Pinkston also said that at the moment, the team has just four varsity-level players. That, as a result of an on-campus incident last week that led to multiple suspensions involving the team in a case that has been turned over to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released any details of the incident. The case will be sent to the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.
How that might impact the season is uncertain.
“That’s a tough question, and the reason it’s tough is that I don’t have all the details of everything that has happened right now. I’m still gathering information,” Pinkston said, pertaining to the incident and the investigation. “Until I can get a remedy to that situation I can’t give you an answer.”
The game against Haileyville, which was scheduled to be played Tuesday, was forfeited because Braggs didn’t have enough players to fill a five-man lineup.
“All we did was forfeit a game, and we had to forfeit a girls game last week because we had a couple of girls injured in a scrimmage and we didn’t have enough to play,” Pinkston said. “There’s going to be a ton of forfeited games this year because of COVID. Right now, it’s a forfeit and nothing more.”
If there aren’t at least five eligible players by Dec. 1, another forfeit would be the result. Braggs is scheduled to host Cave Springs.
Braggs boys coach Jeff Fry said earlier in the week two seniors and two freshmen remain. Fry said they would not field a boys varsity team going forward with the two freshmen combining with the junior high team.
Fry is in his fifth season. His 2018-19 Class B team reached the state tournament, the school’s first such trip in 64 years.
