Four Muskogee Roughers will play college football next season. So will a Hilldale Hornet.
Kicker Skyleer Onebear will sign with Northeastern A&M, offensive lineman James Moore and tight end Blade Todd with Northeastern State and defensive back Keondre Johns with Henderson State (Ark.)
Onebear is a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder and two-year starter on special teams. Moore (6-1, 285) was the senior leader of an offensive line under first-year offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover’s spread scheme that was led by a freshman quarterback with a freshman running back in the rotation. Both were All-District 6AII-2 selections.
Todd (6-2, 194) was an honorable mention All-District 6AII-2 selection.
At 6-1, 175, Johns’ athleticism made him a solid secondary player. He was also listed as a wide receiver and was an All-6AII-2 pick.
Hilldale has one heading to college with linebacker Rylan Nail committing to Missouri Southern, Hornets coach David Blevins said Tuesday.
The formality of signing celebrations and photos on the traditional National Signing Day depends in most situations on the weather as it unfolds Wednesday.
Previous commits include Checotah lineman Omarion Warrior to Northeastern State, Checotah head football coach Zac Ross said. The Wildcats had the lone signee from the area in December, as running back Dontierre Fisher signed with Ohio University.
Wagoner linebacker Gabe Goodnight will sign with McPherson, according to Bulldogs head coach Dale Condict. Condict, also athletic director, noted five in other sports who will sign — Hayden Stevens to Oklahoma Wesleyan (baseball), Harley Louviere and Jillian Strange to NSU (soccer), Rylie Spaulding, Oklahoma Baptist (golf), and Mechelle Vermillion to Central Methodist (golf).
In other sports at Muskogee, Rougher swimmer Klair Bradley has committed to Minnesota-Mankato and will sign with them Feb. 9, according to her dad, Carter Bradley.
Last week, three-time All-Phoenix basketball selection and last year’s Most Valuable Player Samantha Shanks signed with Connors State. On Tuesday, Fort Fort Gibson will see lineman Trey Forrest signed with William and Jewel in powerlifting.
