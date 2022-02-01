Four Muskogee Roughers will play college football next season.
Kicker Skyleer Onebear will sign with Northeastern A&M, offensive lineman James Moore and tight end Blade Todd with Northeastern State and defensive back Keondre Johns with Henderson State (Ark.)
Onebear is a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder and two-year starter on special teams. Moore (6-1, 285) was the senior leader of an offensive line under first-year offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover’s spread scheme that was led by a freshman quarterback with a freshman running back in the rotation. Both were All-District 6AII-2 selections.
Todd (6-2, 194) was an honorable mention All-District 6AII-2 selection.
At 6-1, 175, Johns’ athleticism made him a solid secondary player. He was also listed as a wide receiver and was an All-6AII-2 pick.
All four, weather permitting, will have a formal signing Wednesday, which is also National SIgning Day.
