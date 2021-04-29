Outlaw Motor Speedway will try for the fourth time to open their season with racing Friday at the track off U.S. 69 at the Wainwright exit.
Heavy rain this week has left officials scrambling to get the track in racing condition, but the forecast appears to be on their side.
The opener was scheduled April 10, but fell victim to the weather, and it’s been that way every Friday since. Last week, a joint effort with Thunderbird Speedway to host the Azalea Nationals turned into a one-day show Sunday at Thunderbird instead of the Friday-Saturday arrangement.
Late Models, A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Midwest Mods, Factory Stock and Hornets will all race. Modified will go for $1,000 top prize.
Admission is free.
The track announced on its Facebook page it will also have a pass-the-bucket fundraiser for the Impson family of Fort Gibson, all four of which were in car accident over the weekend on Interstate 40 in Seminole County. Klint Impson and his wife Katie died from injuries sustained in the accident. A son and daughter were also injured.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Impson family at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/impson-family-benefit
