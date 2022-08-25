Alfred Walker is eyeing that window of opportunity while offering others similar paths.
Walker, nicknamed “Freight Train,” will take on Chuka Willis of Emporia, Kan., on Saturday in Walker’s third home fight in six months. The card of which his bout is the main event in River City Fights 3, which begins at 7 p.m. at Muskogee Civic Center.
For the Muskogee featherweight, it’s a matter of decisive wins to get him where he needs to go.
“I’m getting to the age where 3-4 years down the road I’ll be wrapping,” Walker said. “I spent a few months training with Urijah Faber (UFC fighter based in Sacramento, Calif.) As he told me, you gotta get a couple of wins that knock people out of those rankings.”
This would appear to be such an opportunity.
Willis’ last pro MMA battle was March 26, a unanimous decision win against Nathan Williams, ranked No. 1 in Georgia by Tapology, at the B2 Fighting Series show 153 in Dothan, Ala. He’s 13-9 and is the No. 1 ranked fighter in Nebraska and seventh in the Kansas/Missouri region.
Walker, 9-5 after going 29-2 in his kickboxing career, is fourth in Oklahoma. Kyle Driscoll (13-4) is atop that stack with Javier Garcia (9-5) and Justin Overton (9-5) following. Walker’s regional ranking in Southwest Pro Featherweights is 20th.
His last two bouts, both under River City Fights and at the Civic Center, were a first-round TKO against Colton Hamm in February and a fifth-round TKO against Solo Hatley Jr. in May.
“I’m not out for easy fights,” Walker said. “It’s important for me to finish these early. I say that as a fighter and outside of the ring I say can say what my mouth wants to say but inside that cage, it’s may the best man win. He just came off of a quality win.”
Walker has increased the quality of his training by saying good-bye to meat.
“I’ve been on a vegetarian diet for two months,” he said. “It’s crazy but it’s been pretty easy. I’ve always been a big vegetable eater. I took out the meat and I really don’t think about meat. I was mostly a chicken and fish guy. After the fight I might add a little fish back but it’s been good for me. There’s not a big weight cut I have to worry about.”
Having recently opened his own gym, Freight Train MMA, one of his guys is among those who will battle. Darrius Lewis will take on Sam Dawes in a lightweight battle. Also Tyson Hume of Warner will take on Ramon Duran in a flyweight battle.
The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Steve Moore of Warner and Jerry Mayes of California.
The fight card, subject to change, has 10 fights currently scheduled, eight amateur.
River City Fights anticipates a crowd of about 1,500. Tickets are $25. VIP seating is $50. Group purchases of 10 or more receive 10 percent off, or buy nine and get one free.
For more information contact Muskogee Civic Center, (918) 684-6363.
Fight card:
Krista Camarillo vs. Kyler Clapp
Darrius Lewis vs. Samuel Dawes (lightweight)
Dalton Harding vs. Keenan Houston (bantamweight)
Steven Ertle vs. Jocob Lacy (lightweight)
Tyson Hume vs. Ramon Duran (flyweight)
Ulisses Manguia vs. Jacob Elguezbal (feahterweight)
Gerrick Rea vs. Zachary Noetzold (cruiserweight)
Brandon Conrad vs. Amador Barraza (welterweight)
Co-Main: Jerry Mayes vs. Steven Moore (lightweight)
Main: Alfred Walker vs. Chuka Willis (featherweight)
