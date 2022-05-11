Walker

Alfred Walker raises his arms in triumph after his MMA fight Saturday at the Civic Center.

 JOHN HASLER/Special to the Phoenix

Alfred “Freight Train” Walker’s next fight is almost here.

The Muskogee native returns to the octagon for “First Heat Wave” on Friday night at Muskogee Civic Center as part of a production form River City Fights.

Walker, attempting to climb the MMA circuit at 34 after a 12-1 record in kickboxing, takes his 8-5 record against Christopher Hatley of Little Rock, Ark., in a five-round, five-minute battle that is being labeled as the River City Fights circuit featherweight championship. River City Fights is a promotion by Ty Pilgrim.

In his February fight at the Civic Center, Walker dropped a punch at the 2:30 mark of the first round on Colton Hamm of Pocola while pinning him against the cage. It followed a flurry of punches that ultimately put Hamm there, where the referee stopped it.

Jaden Gwaitney of Jenks, who scored a TKO over Dylan Hale of Eufaula in the February show, will take on Caleb Hanson in a kickboxing match. Malik Thompson of Tulsa will battle Kaden Ogee in another kickboxing match.

Michael Korves of Missouri, who lost a unanimous but close decision to Oscar James of Jenks, will go against Matthew Lounsbury.

Cameron Veales, who had a fight scratched in February, will battle Everado Hernandez in a five-round, three-minute per round fight against Everado Hernandez for a River City Fights amateur bantamweight championship.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for floor passes. Doors open at 6 p.m. with fights starting at 7 p.m. The fights:

 1- Brandon Conrad vs. Brandon Fox

2- Jaden Gwaltney  vs. Caleb Hanson (Kickboxing)

3- Matthew Lounsbury vs. Michael Korves

4- Roberto Jaimes vs. Christopher Crawford

5- Gabriel Blain vs. Braden Brown

6- Cameron Veales vs. Everado Hernandez (Amateur Title 5x3)

7- Malik Thompson vs. Kaden Ogee (Kickboxing)

8- Tracy Reeder vs. Rodney Allison

9- Alfred Walker vs. Christopher Hatley (Title 5x5)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video