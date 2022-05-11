Alfred “Freight Train” Walker’s next fight is almost here.
The Muskogee native returns to the octagon for “First Heat Wave” on Friday night at Muskogee Civic Center as part of a production form River City Fights.
Walker, attempting to climb the MMA circuit at 34 after a 12-1 record in kickboxing, takes his 8-5 record against Christopher Hatley of Little Rock, Ark., in a five-round, five-minute battle that is being labeled as the River City Fights circuit featherweight championship. River City Fights is a promotion by Ty Pilgrim.
In his February fight at the Civic Center, Walker dropped a punch at the 2:30 mark of the first round on Colton Hamm of Pocola while pinning him against the cage. It followed a flurry of punches that ultimately put Hamm there, where the referee stopped it.
Jaden Gwaitney of Jenks, who scored a TKO over Dylan Hale of Eufaula in the February show, will take on Caleb Hanson in a kickboxing match. Malik Thompson of Tulsa will battle Kaden Ogee in another kickboxing match.
Michael Korves of Missouri, who lost a unanimous but close decision to Oscar James of Jenks, will go against Matthew Lounsbury.
Cameron Veales, who had a fight scratched in February, will battle Everado Hernandez in a five-round, three-minute per round fight against Everado Hernandez for a River City Fights amateur bantamweight championship.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for floor passes. Doors open at 6 p.m. with fights starting at 7 p.m. The fights:
1- Brandon Conrad vs. Brandon Fox
2- Jaden Gwaltney vs. Caleb Hanson (Kickboxing)
3- Matthew Lounsbury vs. Michael Korves
4- Roberto Jaimes vs. Christopher Crawford
5- Gabriel Blain vs. Braden Brown
6- Cameron Veales vs. Everado Hernandez (Amateur Title 5x3)
7- Malik Thompson vs. Kaden Ogee (Kickboxing)
8- Tracy Reeder vs. Rodney Allison
9- Alfred Walker vs. Christopher Hatley (Title 5x5)
