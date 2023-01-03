Alfred “Freight Train” Walker will get an opportunity for atonement.
Walker has get a rematch with the MMA fighter who beat him this past fall, Chuka Willis, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Muskogee Civic Center.
Walker was stopped by Willis in the second round of their featherweight fight Aug. 27 at the Civic Center. The return match is part of another River City Fights production, River City Fights 5.
Walker, a Muskogee High grad and resident, is 9-6. Willis, out of Kansas City, Mo., is 12-6.
General admission for the card, which in full has not been announced, is $30. VIP seating on floor is $55. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Fights begin at 7 p.m.
