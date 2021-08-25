For Jamarian Ficklin, it’s a big step.
On Friday night at Indian Bowl, he becomes the first freshman to start a varsity game at quarterback since Quintahj Cherry in 2012.
And unlike that situation, he’s doing it from the get-go, named the starter for the season and not due to injury.
No one around can remember if there’s been another time a freshman began the year at quarterback.
Ficklin earned it.
And here’s why, simply put:
“Accuracy, timing and orchestration of the offense,” said Roughers offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover, who has gotten a lot of mileage out of quarterbacks while head coach at Stigler.
Four of those were All-Phoenix Offensive Players of the Year honors, Nate Bryant in 2018, Cade Shearwood in 2011 and 2012 and Jarrett Radford in 2009. Shearwood, who he added to his staff in 2018, was named as his successor this spring after Risenhoover joined forces with Travis Hill and gained an opportunity to move closer to his grandkids — and a new challenge in Class 6AII.
While he didn’t win the job by injury, he’ll be impacted by that bug Friday night. The first two running backs on the depth chart are out, one with a high ankle sprain and the other in concussion protocol. So not only is a freshman starting at quarterback, another will be asked to take on significant duty in a rotation there against the defending Arkansas Class 6A champions, the Greenwood Bulldogs.
The 5-foot-11,160-pound Ficklin didn’t as much as flinch when reminded of that this week.
“I want to have that competition my first game,” he said. “I’m not nervous for it. I’ll have my team behind me.”
Hill isn’t surprised by that mindset. Even it if isn’t with the top of the depth chart guys in place.
“His leadership is pretty special,” Hill said. “He’s just one of those young men that has some special tools. He picks things up so well. If you watched him the other night, you’d have no idea he was a freshman.”
Ficklin impressed in rotations against Jenks, Bartlesville and Tulsa Washington, then guided a go-ahead drive in the final minutes against 5A champion Carl Albert, connecting with wideout Jayden Bell and running back Brandon Tolbert on gains totaling 35 yards to the 15, then after a sack, managed a flare pass to Isaiah Givens. On their respective catches, Tolbert and Givens had their injuries that sidelined them Friday.
Ficklin’s helmet came off on the next play, bringing in Jacob Jones for one play. His toss to Bell in the back of the end zone won it.
While not getting credit for the game-winner, it wasn’t too shabby for a kid who was in middle school this time a year ago. Ficklin’s first varsity moment was a spring game after having to sit and watch through spring practice, ineligible to play until after the completion of the school year.
“The spring really took care of my mental side and what I had to go through, even if it was just being able to watch until the spring game,” he said.
Watching and learning, and the shared reps he’s had in three months may have helped him to not be fazed by the difference in the speed of the game between what he went through a year ago and what he faces now.
To him, the biggest difference is in communication with his teammates
“Like, you can use different phrases to ninth-graders that you wouldn’t use for varsity players. Varsity guys know when you’re pushing them, but ninth-graders, they’ll take that as an argument,” he said.
Furthermore, what they’ll hear from their quarterback is a calm, cool, collected guy.
“It feels good, very smooth,” he said. “It’s not very nerve wracking like I thought it would be.”
His arm is his best attribute, though he will be involved in a quarterback run game. He’s benefited himself by going to various quarterback team camps as well.
Best advice from those?
“Keep my feet under me and always use my legs, not just my arm,” he said.
His connection with the last freshman who had his job isn’t there, but he has talked to Ty Williams, who didn’t play but one game at quarterback last year due to injury but took on the job as a sophomore three seasons ago. He’s now a safety at Oklahoma State.
“He told me not to be nervous, always put passion into it, have confidence and know your team,” Ficklin said.
For Hill, he knows this is just a first step in Ficklin’s journey. It’s a non-district game, and the Roughers won’t be at 100 percent health-wise. The step for him, like the team itself, is first and foremost to get better.
“Keeping it in perspective for him, it’s real simple,” Hill said. “Don’t try to do anything special, just go play football and put the ball n the hands you’re supposed to.”
Greenwood, Ark., at Muskogee, 7 p.m. Friday
