WARNER—The kid, the “old timer,” and the team were the key ingredients for the Warner girls as they knocked off Class 3A No. 10 Morris 51-47 in a thriller at the Warner Event Center on Friday.
The kid would be freshman Alexis Fowler, who was a whirling dervish up and down the court, scoring 26 points. Her free-throw shooting belied her youth as she nailed 15-of-18 from the line including a clutch 8-of-10 in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.
The “old timer” would be stalwart center Jaylee Kindred. She got into foul trouble early and spent a good part of the first half on the bench, but was a spark plug in the third quarter when she scored eight of her 10 points and had a couple of blocked shots before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.
And the team was the youngsters that coach Mindi Peters saluted in her post-game comments.
“This is our first big win over a ranked 3A team,” said Peters. “Our kids really played disciplined tonight and stepped up big when Jaylee fouled out. They kept their composure and ran our offense and did what we asked them to do and we win because they did what they were supposed to.”
Warner (10-6) scored the first 11 points of the game, but ahead 14-3 it went scoreless for nearly six minutes allowing Morris to take the lead at 15-14 in the second quarter. Morris remained in the thick of it thanks to an 8-of-12 effort from the charity line in the quarter and Morris led at the break 25-22. The lead changed hands seven times in the third quarter with Warner gaining the three-point advantage 37-34 going into the final quarter.
Halfway through the final period, Warner stretched the lead to eight points with 4:25 to play. But the Lady Eagles from out west battled back with Charie Barnett, who led Morris (10-4) with 18 points, getting a pair of baskets to cut the Warner lead to 45-41 with just over two minutes to play. That’s when Fowler stepped to the charity stripe to save the day for Warner with clutch free throws to ice the game.
Even though Kindred spent a lot of time on the bench, the response from the team was different in this game according to Peters.
“In the past when she’s gotten in foul trouble in big games, opponents have pulled away from us but tonight we didn’t allow that to happen and so we didn’t have to dig out of a hole to get back in the game.”
Besides Fowler and Kindred, Harlie Chesser also made it into double figures for Warner with 11 points while Maddie Moore joined Barnett in double digits for Morris with 14 points.
Boys:
Morris 67, Warner 47
This game was close until Morris opened some space with a 9-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 23-13 lead and Warner (7-11) was never able to get closer than five points the rest of the way. It was simply a matter of better shooting by the visitors who hit 53 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc while Warner consistently shot around 30% from the field for the game.
“We struggled to keep them out of the paint defensively and that’s how you get beat,” said Warner coach Trae Fairchild. “We just gave them to many easy looks and their percentage shows that.”
Morris led by 10 at halftime and stretched the lead to 24 early in the fourth quarter before both coaches emptied their benches.
Zac Lee was the leading scorer for Warner with 14 points and Landon Swallow added 12 while Morris (8-6) was led by Jaxson Fulton with 17 points while Giorgio Dunn and Jeremiah Jones had 13 points each.
• • •
Next up for Warner: At Okay on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.