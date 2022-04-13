Fort Gibson freshman Katie Smith won her third consecutive 100 hurdles race on Tuesday at the Pryor Invitational track meet, finishing in 15.82 seconds. She also won the 300 hurdles in 48.77.
Addy Whiteley gave the Lady Tigers another first, running a 2:33.52 to take the 800. Wagoner got two firsts — Torri Tottress threw 34 feet, 8 inches to win the shot put and Joci Bryant took the 3,200 in 13:18.76. It was Tottress’ third win this year and Bryant’s second in a row.
On the boys side, Fort Gibson took the 400 relay in 44.95, Bralynn Macomb, Cade Waggle, Zach Hardy and Toby West handling the batons. They also won last week at Hilldale. Cooper Glasgow won the 3,200 in 10:28.36, his third meet win. Hilldale’s Evan Keefe won the shot put in 55-3 1/2 while just missing a win in the discus at 144-5. He won both last week at Hilldale.
GIRLS
400 relay: 3. Wagoner, 52.65
100 hurdles: 1. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson,15.82. 5. Serenti Caudle, Fort Gibson, 17.81.
800 relay: 3. Wagoner, 1:50.93.
800: 1. Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson, 2:33.52.
100: 4. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 12.96. 5. Brooklyn Austin, Wagoner, 13.34.
3,200: 1. Joci Bryant, Wagoner, 13:18.76.
400: 3. Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner, 1:03.62.
300 hurdles: 1. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 48.77. 4. Ellee Bryant, Wagoner, 52.76.
200: 5. Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson, 27.46. 7. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, Wagoner, 28.07.
1,600: 6. Mia Harris, Wagoner, 6:29.83.
1,600 relay: 5. Wagoner, 4:30.17.
High jump: 2. Maniyah Harris, Wagoner, 4-8.
Long jump: 5. Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson, 14-11.
Discus: 3. Maniyah Harris, Wagoner, 89-2 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Torri Tottress, Wagoner, 34-8.
BOYS
400 relay: 1. Fort Gibson, 44.95. 4. Wagoner, 45.57. 6. Hilldale, 46.63.
3,200 relay: 5. Wagoner, 9:01.24.
110 hurdles: 4. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 18.24.
3,200: 1. Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 10:28.36. 4. James Coward, Wagoner, 12:17.90. 5. Dominique Chumley, Wagoner, 12:38.21. 6. Madhu George, Hilldale, 12:50.75.
800 relay: 2. Wagoner, 1:33.96. 4. Fort Gibson, 1:34.89.
800: 4. Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner, 2:17.05.
400: 3. Marquez Barnett, Wagoner, 52.93. 6. Andrew Blankenship, Hilldale, 55.10.
300 hurdles: 4. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 43.44. 5. Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner ,44.60.
1,600: 2. Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 4:54.10.
1,600 relay: 2. Wagoner, 3:40.79.
High jump: 2. Lamarion Burton, Hilldale, 5-10. 3. Witt Edwards, Wagoner, 5-6. 5. Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner, 5-4.
Long jump: 6. Jace Walker, Hilldale, 19-1.
Discus: 2. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 144-5.
Shot put: 1. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 55-3 1/2.
