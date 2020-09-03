No. 4 Muskogee at Ark 7A No. 5Bentonville West
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-1, Bentonville West 0-1.
Last week: McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13; Broken Arrow 50, Bentonville West 23.
Last meeting: Bentonville West 43, Muskogee 35 (2017).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Notes: The Roughers, who haven’t started 0- 2 since 2015, face a stern test in trying to avoid that in the No. 5 team in Arkansas Class 7A. The Wolverines lost 50-23 last week to Broken Arrow in spite of outgaining the Tigers 458-445. Dalton McDonald had 283 yards on 24-of-37 passing and added 14 carries for 75 yards, while Stephen Dyson caught 15 of those passes for 182 yards, a West school record for catches in its sixth season of existence under former McAlester head coach and Muskogee assistant Bryan Pratt.
Muskogee is playing without quarterback/safety Ty Williams (out indefinitely), linebacker Darian Davis (out for the year) and linebacker Caleb Webb due to injury, although Webb should be the first to return when MHS comes back from a open date next week. Isaiah Givens had 109 yards rushing and 18 tackles last week against McGuinness. Look for him to try and mimic that performance again. Junior Walker Eaton and sophomore Walker Newton shared reps this week at quarterback. Eaton was 5-of-11 for 133 yards and a touchdown last week.
The Roughers won the first meeting at Bentonville, 62-13, in West’s first season at the varsity level.
Rogers at Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Rogers 0-1; Hilldale 0-0.
Last week: Okmulgee 26, Rogers 14; Hilldale did not play.
Last meeting: Hilldale 69, Rogers 0 (2017).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-1.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last three meetings by an average score of 61-4, the last two by shutout. Hornet teams have won 11 straight season openers, but this year’s squad is also aiming to chuck the bad taste of a 4-6 campaign in 2019. Hornets quarterback Johnnie Durossette opens as the undisputed starter at quarterback after being part of a rotation of starters last season.
Tecumseh at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Tecumseh 0-0, Fort Gibson 0-0.
First meeting.
Notes: Fort Gibson will be looking to break a string of three straight season opening losses. The Savages were a late replacement for Berryhill, which shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 issues. The Tigers looked solid last week in scrimmage action against Oologah, a 35-3 decision. Quarterback Cole Mahaney makes the start in his first season opener, having taken over in the middle of non-district last season as a freshman.
5A No. 7 Coweta at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Coweta 0-0, Wagoner 0-0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 36, Coweta 27 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 37-25-1.
Notes: Wagoner, which held four opponents in two scrimmages to negative yardage, has won the last seven meetings. Coweta’s last win came at Wagoner in 2012 (36-34). Wagoner has won its last seven season openers.
3A No. 10 Checotah at Hugo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 0-0, Hugo 1-0.
Last week: Checotah did not play; Hugo 22, Dickson 2.
Last meeting: Checotah 50, Hugo 13 (2009).
Series record: Tied, 7-7.
Notes: Hugo had won six straight before losing to Checotah is 2008 and 2009. Checotah teams have won eight straight season openers.
2A No. 8 Eufaula at 2A No. 1 Vian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 0-0, Vian 1-0.
Last week: Eufaula did not play; Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8.
Last meeting: Vian 14, Eufaula 2 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 17-16-1.
Notes: Vian has won the last nine meetings. Eufaula’s last win came in 2008 (23-14). Vian is 24-5 at home under coach Gary Willis.
Warner at Savanna
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 0-0, Savanna 0-0.
Last meeting: Savanna 14, Warner 6 (2019).
Series record: Savanna leads, 13-5.
Notes: Savanna has won the last 10 meetings. Warner’s last win came in 1993 (28-7).
Mounds at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Mounds 0-0, Porter 0-1.
Last week: Mounds did not play; Chelsea 41, Porter 18.
Last meeting: Mounds 28, Porter 14 (2019).
Series record: Mounds leads, 17-7.
Notes: Mounds has won the last two meetings.
Porum at South Coffeyville
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Porum 0-0, South Coffeyville 0-0.
Last meeting: Porum 36, South Coffeyville 28 OT (2017).
Series record: Porum leads, 3-0.
Notes: Porum has won three straight season openers.
Midway at Arkoma
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 1-0, Arkoma 0-0.
Last week: Midway 58, Cave Springs 0; Arkoma did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 50, Arkoma 0 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 6-6.
Notes: Midway has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 98-0. With last week’s 58 points, Charger teams have scored 50 or more points in at least one game each year since 2000.
Wesleyan Christian at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wesleyan Christian 0-0, Webbers Falls 1-0.
Last week: Wesleyan did not play; Webbers Falls 38, Gans 20.
First meeting.
Notes: Last week’s win snapped a four game losing streak in season openers for the Warriors.
