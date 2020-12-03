Class 4A semifinal: Cushing at No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Cushing 9-3, Wagoner 12-0.
Last week: Cushing 34, Hilldale 28; Wagoner 21, Tuttle 14.
Last meeting: Cushing 21, Wagoner 13 (1981).
Series record: Cushing leads, 1-0.
Notes: The Bulldogs earned home field under the OSSAA’s pandemic guidelines having won District 4A-3. Cushing was fourth in 4A-2. But the Tigers head to Wagoner on a four--game win streak behind the sophomore offensive group of Lane Yaunt, Camden Crooks and Brody Berlowitz, all targets of another sophomore, Blaze Berlowitz. Yaunt had a 34-yard TD reception last week and Brody hooked up with his brother covering 71 yards on another and led the team in receptions with three for 143 yards. His quarterback brother was 10-of-18 for 254 yards on the night.
Wagoner’s defense allowed two touchdowns for only the second time this season last week. It’s allowed just five points in 12 victories. Braden Drake has 1,549 rushing yards for Wagoner and Sawyer Jones has 1,314 yards passing for Wagoner. A healthy Chase Nanni (fractured finger) will help Wagoner passing attack. He has just 21 catches for 400 yards but had a game-tying 34-yard jump ball catch in the waning minutes.
The only meeting came in the first round of the 1981 playoffs at Wagoner. Wagoner is making its 12th semifinal appearance under coach Dale Condict and 14th overall. Wagoner is 38-11 under Condict in playoff games and 29-6 since 2010. Cushing is making its third semifinal appearance since 2014. Wagoner has outscored its opponents 46-5 this season. Cushing has won four straight after losing three of its last six regular season games.
Class 2A: No. 9 Oklahoma Christian at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Oklahoma Christian 10-0, Eufaula 9-2.
Last week: Oklahoma Christian 19, Community Christian 13; Eufaula 45, Victory Christian 21.
First meeting.
Notes: The Ironheads won a coin flip Saturday between two district champions to decide the host role in this quarterfinal. Luke Adcock is just shy of 2,000 passing yards on the year with 1,956. His favorite targets are Khelil Deere (48 receptions, 990 yards, 13 TDs), closing on 1,000 yards on the year, and Nick Jones (38 catches, 640 yards). Noah Alexander gives the offense balance with his 1,284 rushing yards and a team-high 17 TDs. Deere also has three interceptions in the secondary. Tye Pippenger and Stetson Smelser have been among the area’s top tacklers all year, coming in at 187 and 166, respectively. Oklahoma Christian comes in at 10-0 and off a 19-13 win over Community Christian in the second round.
OCS quarterback Denver Wilson was 11-of-20 for 205 yards and two TDs in last week’s win. Peyton McIntire was 23-for-94 rushing, scoring a touchdown both rushing and receiving. Collin Matteson had an interception to seal the win last week and caught three passes for 83 yards, including a 49-yarder for a TD.
Eufaula is making its second quarterfinal appearance in three years and seventh overall. Ironhead teams are 5-1 in quarterfinal games. Eufaula’s last quarterfinal win came in 2005 against Blanchard, 34-0. Oklahoma Christian is in the quarterfinals for the sixth time since moving to 11-man in 2003. The Saints won the Class 2A championship in 2012.
