LOCAL
Muskogee at Sand Springs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-3, 0-0 6AII-2; Sand Springs 3-1, 1-1.
Last week: Muskogee did not play; Sand Springs 35, Ponca City 10.
Last meeting: Muskogee 54, Sand Springs 6 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 23-6.
Notes: The Roughers just need some games. Luckily, they got a home and home swap to close non-district with Coweta due to stadium damage, otherwise they’re hitting the mid-season point without a home game, thanks to last week’s postponement by Putnam City West. On the road, they’ve lost their last four, two this sesaon. After losing five in a row, Muskogee has won the last three meetings in this series. The Sandites come in 3-1 under former Muskogee defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck, who happened to be here when Sand Springs won its first-ever game against Muskogee. Klinck coached here under Josh Blankenship in 2011. In four games, Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington has thrown for 1,009 yards and six TDs. He has just one interception.
Hilldale at Broken Bow
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 3-1, 0-1 4A-4; Broken Bow 1-1, 1-0.
Last week: Poteau 38, Hilldale 24; Broken Bow 38, Stilwell 27.
Last meeting: Broken Bow 30, Hilldale 10 (2019).
Series record: Broken Bow leads, 9-4.
Notes: Broken Bow has won the last two meetings. Last week’s game against Stilwell was the first in three weeks for Broken Bow, and this will be the first home contest for the Savages. Hilldale will look to overcome last week’s first road game in which they went from one turnover for the season to five on the night, three of which led to Poteau scores. Linebacker Jaden McWilliams is second in the area in tackles and tackles for lost yardage.
4A No. 9 Fort Gibson at Stilwell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 4-0, 1-0 4A-4; Stilwell 1-3, 0-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 44, Muldrow 7; Broken Bow 38, Stilwell 27.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 55, Stilwell 8 (2019).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 26-15.
Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last 10 meetings and has outscored Stilwell an average of 55-12 in its last five meetings. Fort Gibson is ranked and 4-0 for the first time since 2014. The Tiger defense has 11 turnovers, almost three per contest. They’ll be going against sophomore quarterback Chase Stephens, who threw for 284 yards against Broken Bow but has one more interception (seven) than touchdown passes.
AREA HEADLINERS
Bristow at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Bristow 2-2, 1-0 4A-3; Wagoner 4-0, 1-0.
Last week: Bristow 41, Miami 0; Wagoner 45, Cleveland 0.
Last meeting: Bristow 30, Wagoner 7 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Notes: Wagoner’s defense has been its big story, shutting out three of its four opponents this season and allowed minus-7 yards on the ground total. Isaac Smith on the edge had totaled 46 tackles and nine for lost yardage, both area highs. Bristow has won two straight after starting the season with two straight losses.
3A No. 4 Stigler at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Stigler 4-0, 1-0 3A-3; Checotah 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Stigler 35, Seminole 6; Checotah 53, Webster 0.
Last meeting: Checotah 49, Stigler 47 (2019).
Series record: Stigler leads, 45-34-2.
Notes: Series is tied, 5-5, over the last ten meetings. Third consecutive home game for the Wildcats, which recorded its first shutout in 22 games last week. Dontierre Fisher, who got offered from Iowa State on Thursday, has 115 1/2 yards per contest on the ground for Checotah. Normally known for its explosive offense, Stigler has held three opponents to a touchdown or less. Eufaula, which fell 40-22, has the highest output thus far. Eufaula knocked off Checotah 19-12.
OTHER AREA
Hugo at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Records: Hugo 1-3, 0-1 2A-6; Eufaula 2-2, 1-0.
ufaula has won two straight since starting the season 0-2.
Haskell at Morris, 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 0-2, 0-1 2A-7; Morris 1-1, 0-1.
The last four meetings, all won by Haskell, have been decided by eight points or less.
Warner at Colcord, 7 p.m.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 2-2, 0-1 A-8; Colcord 4-0, 1-0.
Notes: Warner has given up 48 points through its first four games – the fewest since giving up 25 in 2012.
A No. 6 Gore at S. Central, 7 p.m.
Gore’s 7-6 win over Warner were the fewest for a Pirate team since a 34-6 loss to Talihina in 2017 (31 games).
Porter at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Porter 1-2, 0-0 A-8; Canadian 2-2, 1-0
Huge game for the Pirates, who saw Talihina cancel last week and Hulbert has canceled for next week. Both were winnabiel A-8 games.
Midway at Maud, 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 4-0, 1-0 C-4; Maud 1-3, 1-0.
Notes: First meeting since 2013. Maud has won the last seven meetings. Midway has mercy-ruled its first four opponents.
Webbers Falls at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 4-0, Summit Christian 3-0.
Webbers Falls is going for its first 5-0 start since 1999.
