Muskogee at 6A No. 2 Washington
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 2-6, 2-3 6AII; Washington 7-1, 4-1.
Last week: Bixby 56, Muskogee 14; Washington 41, Ponca City 10.
Last meeting: Muskogee 7, Washington 6 (2019).
Series record: Washington leads, 13-9.
Notes: Series is tied 2-2 over the last four meetings. Last year’s game was cancelled due to covid. Washington is second in Class 6AII in scoring offense and third in defense outscoring opponents 47-15.
McLain at Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube
Records: McLain 0-8, 0-5 4A-4; Hilldale 6-2, 3-2.
Last week: Stilwell 46, McLain 16; Hilldale 56, Sallisaw 13.
Last meeting: Hilldale 43, McLain 14 (2020).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 4-0.
Notes: Hilldale has averaged 44 points against McLain in their last three meetings.
4A No. 2 Poteau at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Poteau 7-1, 5-0 4A-4; Fort Gibson 6-2, 4-1.
Last week: Poteau 48, Muldrow 0; Broken Bow 37, Fort Gibson 24.
Last meeting: Poteau 28, Fort Gibson 6 (2020).
Series record: Poteau leads, 20-8.
Notes: Poteau has won the last three meetings. Fort Gibson is third in scoring offense in Class 4A averaging 43 points.
4A No. 8 Wagoner at 4A No. 5 Grove
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 6-2, 4-1 4A-3; Grove 8-0, 5-0.
Last week: Wagoner 52, Oologah 0; Grove 56, Cleveland 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 59, Grove 14 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 31-13-1.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last 10 meetings and 13 of the last 14. Grove leads Class 4A in scoring averaging 51 points. Wagoner is second in scoring defense giving up just 11.
Sequoyah at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Sequoyah 0-7, 0-4 3A-3; Checotah 1-7, 1-3.
Last week: Lincoln Christian 55, Checotah 13; Sequoyah did not play.
Last meeting: Checotah 36, Sequoyah 8 (1962).
Series record: Tied, 2-2-2.
Notes: Sequoyah is next to last in scoring offense and defense in Class 3A being outscored 52-10.
2A No. 8 Eufaula at Valliant
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 7-1, 5-0 2A-8; Valliant 1-7, 0-5.
Last week: Eufaula 49, Idabel 28; Atoka 35, Valliant 7.
Last meeting: Eufaula 41, Valliant 7 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 10-4.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last eight meetings. Final road game for the Ironheads who have won eight straight away from home.
Haskell at 2A No. 3 Beggs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 4-4, 3-2 2A-7; Beggs 7-1, 5-0.
Last week: Haskell 54, Henryetta 6; Beggs 44, Kiefer 14.
Last meeting: Beggs 40, Haskell 14 (2019).
Series record: Beggs leads, 14-10.
Notes: Beggs has won the last four meetings. Haskell’s 48-point win last week was its biggest since a 62-6 win over Chelsea in 2015.
Warner at Hulbert
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 7-1, 4-1 A-8; Hulbert 0-8, 0-5.
Last week: Warner 76, Canadian 0; Gore defeated Hulbert by forfeit.
Last meeting: Warner 33, Hulbert 0 (2020).
Series record: Warner leads, 13-10.
Notes: Last week’s 76 points is an Eagle record. Warner has won the last two meetings, both by shutout.
Colcord at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Colcord 6-2, 3-2; Porter 4-4, 4-1.
Last week: Colcord 70, Talihina 8; Porter 32, Central Sallisaw 24.
Last meeting: Colcord 22, Porter 6 (2020).
Series record: Colcord leads, 3-0.
Notes: Pirates are 2-2 at home this season. Colcord is third in Class A in scoring averaging 46 points.
A No. 2 Gore at Canadian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 8-0, 5-0 A-8; Canadian 1-7, 1-4.
Last week: Gore defeated Hulbert by forfeit; Warner 76, Canadian 0.
Last meeting: Gore 47, Canadian 8 (2020).
Series record: Gore leads, 1-0.
Notes: Gore is second in class A in scoring averaging 48 points.
Porum at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 1-7, 0-3 B-5; Webbers Falls 5-3, 0-3.
Last week: Quinton 50, Porum 0; Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 14.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 48, Porum 24 (2020).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 18-14.
Notes: Porum has won four of the last five meetings. Webbers Falls has lost three straight after starting 5-0. Porum has lost seven straight.
Midway at Coyle
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 5-3, 3-2 C-4; Coyle 2-6, 2-3.
Last week: Midway 64, Graham-Dustin 8; Oaks 28, Coyle 12.
Last meeting: Midway def Coyle, forfeit (2020).
Series record: Coyle leads, 3-1.
Notes: Midway has won 13 straight road games. Midway’s last road loss was at Coyle in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
