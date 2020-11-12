Class 6A
Muskogee at
No. 3 Midwest City
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-6, Midwest City 6-2.
Last week: Muskogee did not play; Midwest did not play.
Last meeting: Muskogee 19, Midwest City 12 (2019).
Series record: Midwest City leads, 5-2.
Notes: The Roughers will be playing for the first time since Oct. 15 at Choctaw., its final three games wiped out due to COVID-19 issues. That game, a 26-10 loss, was seen as the Roughers’ best effort of the year if not the closest (that was the 20-13 opener against Bishop McGuinness). OSU commit Ty Williams, who has played in just one game this season (Coweta), will play some in this one having come back from a hamstring tear, but MHS coach Rafe Watkins said it would not be quarterback, where sophomore Walker Newton will remain.
Class 4A
Miami at No. 6 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Miami 0-9, Hilldale 9-1.
Last week: Grove 31, Miami 13; Hilldale 39, Fort Gibson 20.
Last meeting: Hilldale 68, Miami 8 (2017).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-0.
Notes: Hilldale has won both meetings by a total of 135-14. Hilldale has won four straight first round games. Miami is making its first playoff appearance since 2004. That year the Wardogs lost to Hilldale in the first round 21-20 in overtime. Hilldale will be without the services of standout RB Eric Virgil, but QB Johnnie Durossette and backup RB Darrin Hays had over 100 yards each against Fort Gibson last week.
Fort Gibson at Skiatook
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 6-4, Skiatook 5-3.
Last week: Hilldale 39, Fort Gibson 20; Wagoner 49, Skiatook 7.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 42, Skiatook 7 (1999).
Series record: Skiatook leads, 2-1.
Notes: Fort Gibson is making its fourth straight playoff appearance., though they’re entering as the fifth-place team in 4A-4 thanks to the OSSAA opening up the playoffs to all teams this year due to the large number of canceled games due to COVID. The Tigers last first round win came in 2014. Skiatook has won seven straight home playoff games.
Class 3A
Inola at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Inola 4-5, Checotah 4-5.
Last week: Holland Hall 56, Inola 0; Checotah 60, Locust Grove 8.
Notes: Checotah is 11-5 all-time in home playoff games. The Wildcats scored a season-high last week. Inola is seeking its first playoff win since 1994. Checotah RB Dontierre Fisher went over 200 yards last week rushing and has 1,318 to date.
Class A
Savanna at Warner
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Savanna 2-6, Warner 6-4.
Last week: Wewoka 66, Savanna 7; Warner 26, Porter 0.
Notes: First home playoff game for Warner since 2012. Warner has its first 6-win season since 2013. The Eagle defense has allowed just six points in their last three games.
Porter at Allen
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-6, Allen 5-5.
Notes: Porter is making its first playoff appearance since 2017 and 12th overall. Porter is 0-8 in road playoff games. Porter is giving up 24 points per game - its fewest since 2015. Allen is seeking its first playoff win since a 42-0 win over Hulbert in 1999.
Class B
Porum at Arkoma
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Porum 2-8, Arkoma 5-2.
Notes: Arkoma has won five of the last six meetings. Porum is making just its third playoff appearance.
