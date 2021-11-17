4A: Wagoner at Tuttle
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 9-2, Tuttle 11-0.
Webstream: Wagonertv.com.
Last week: Wagoner 37, Hilldale 35; Tuttle 34, Newcastle 3.
Last meeting: Wagoner 21, Tuttle 14 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 1-0.
Notes: Wagoner is 12-4 in quarterfinals games since 2005. Only one of those four losses came on the road. Tuttle is first in scoring defense in Class 4A allowing just 6.6 points per game.
2A: Metro Christian at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Metro Christian 8-3, Eufaula 10-1.
Stream: 102.5 FM
Last week: Metro Christian 41, Sperry 7; Eufaula 42, Keys 14.
Last meeting: Eufaula 20, Metro Christian 13 (2005).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 4-1.
Notes: Eufaula has recorded its third 10-win season in the last four years. The Ironheads have won 10 straight since a season-opening loss to Vian. Metro’s only win in the series came in 1985 (6-0).
A: Woodland at Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Woodland 9-2, Gore 11-0.
Stream: NFHSNetwork.com.
Last week: Woodland 52, Quapaw 18; Gore 61, Wewoka 0.
Last meeting: Woodland 38, Gore 18 (2020).
Series record: Woodland leads, 1-0.
Notes: Last week’s 61 points were the most in a playoff contest for a Pirate team since a 61-0 win over Crooked Oak in 1996. Gore advances past the firstround for the fourth straight year – the most in Pirate history.
C: Midway at Tyrone
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webstream: NFHSNetwork.com
Records: Midway 8-3, Tyrone 9-1.
Last week: Midway 64, Bluejacket 30; Tyrone 57, Thackerville 12.
Last meeting: Tyrone 78, Midway 68 (2020).
Series record: Tyrone leads, 1-0.
Notes: Midway has averaged 64 points in its last three playoff games. Charger teams have advanced to the quarterfinals four times under four different head coaches. Tyrone’s only loss came against Class B fifth-ranked Balko, 62-30, in week two.
