6A No. 3 Muskogee at No. 5 Washington
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Radio: KTFX 101.7FM. Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 7-0, 4-0 6AII-1; Washington 4-3, 3-1.
Muskogee’s 47.6 scoring average through seven games is the most ever for a Rougher team. This is the 11th meeting in which both teams are ranked with Muskogee holding a 6-4 edge. Muskogee’s start is the best since 1980, when the Roughers went 12-0 before losing in the third round of the playoffs.
4A No. 3 Broken Bow at No. 10 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Broken Bow 6-1, 4-0 4A-4; Hilldale 5-2, 3-1.
Hilldale has won five straight home games since a home loss to Broken Bow last year. Hilldale is fourth in scoring offense In Class 4A averaging 35 points, Broken Bow is fifth with 34.
McLain at 4A No. 9 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Wagonertv.com.
Records: McLain 3-4, 2-2 4A-3; Wagoner 4-3, 3-1.
Wagoner has won the last 10 meetings by an average score of 49-6. Wagoner is third in scoring defense in Class 4A giving up just under 12 points. The Bulldogs have shut out three opponents.
Checotah at Berryhill
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 3-5, 1-3 3A-3; Berryhill 3-3, 2-1.
Both meetings came in the first round of the playoffs. Berryhill won the first in 2009 (26-0). Final road game for the Wildcats who are 2-4 away from home.
2A No. 5 Prague at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Prague 7-0, 4-0 2A-5; Warner 6-1, 3-1.
Warner is 8-2 in its last 10 home games. Prague is second in Class 2A in scoring offense averaging 49.6 points and third in scoring defense giving up just under 10.
Valliant at 2A No. 4 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Valliant 2-5, 2-2 2A-6; Eufaula 6-1, 4-0.
Eufaula has won the last nine meetings – the last six by an average score of 45-5.
Panama at A No. 2 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Panama 5-2, 3-0 A-8; Gore 7-0, 3-0.
Gore is first in Class A in scoring offense and defense outscoring its opponents by an average of 58-5. The Pirates have shut out five opponents – the most since 1995.
Haskell at Pocola
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 4-3, 2-1 A-8; Pocola 4-4, 2-2.
Haymaker QB Brannon Westmoreland set a school record for touchdown passes in a game with five in last week’s win over Canadian.
Porter at Canadian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-4, 0-3 A-8; Canadian 0-7, 0-4.
Third straight road game for the Pirates. Porter averaged 29 points in its first four games but have combined for a total of 14 in its last two.
Caddo at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Caddo 4-2, 1-1 B-5; Midway 3-4, 0-2.
After averaging nearly 54 points in its first four games, Midway has scored just 16 total in its last three.
