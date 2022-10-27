Bartlesville at 6A-II No. 3 Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7FM. Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org.

Records: Bartlesville 3-5, 2-3; Muskogee 8-0, 5-0.

Muskogee has won five of the last six meetings. Roughers are 8-0 for the first time since 1980 and will play for the 6AII-1 title next week. Muskogee is outscoring opponents 45-13.

 

4A No. 9 Hilldale at Madill

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Hilldale buzz or Madill Wildcats on Youtube

Records: Hilldale 6-2, 4-1; Madill 3-5, 1-4.

Much will be at stake into week 10, but a Hilldale win would make a huge stride toward a 4A-4 championship. This is the first meeting between these teams.

 

Sallisaw at Fort Gibson

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Sallisaw 0-8, 0-5; Fort Gibson 0-8, 0-5.

WR Cade Waggle will return for the first time since week 3 after recovering from a broken collarbone. 

 

Catoosa at 4A No. 10 Wagoner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records: Catoosa 1-7, 1-4; Wagoner 5-3, 4-1.

A win sets up Wagoner to settle second place next week at Miami

 

 Sequoyah at Warner

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Radio: KEOK 102.1FM

Records: Sequoyah 1-7, 1-4; Warner 6-2, 3-2.

A win would give the Eagles a program-first third straight 7-win season.

 

2A No. 4 Eufaula at Hugo

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Eufaula 7-1, 5-0; Hugo 6-2, 4-1.

Last week: Eufaula 56, Valliant 7; Hugo 20, Spiro 14.

Last meeting: Eufaula 14, Hugo 7 (2021).

Series record: Eufaula leads, 9-0.

Eufaula has won 13 straight road games as it seeks another district title.

 

A No. 2 Gore at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: NFHS Network

Records: Gore 8-0, 4-0; Haskell 4-4, 2-2.

Last week: Gore 62, Panama 0; Pocola 54, Haskell 14.

Last meeting: Gore 14, Haskell 7 (2019).

Series record: Tied, 1-1. Haskell’s last regular season win over a ranked opponent was against Eufaula in 1999 (23-14).

 

Pocola at Porter

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Pocola 5-4, 3-2; Porter 3-4, 1-3.

Final home game for the Pirates, who are barely holding on to playoff hopes.

 

Webbers Falls at Caddo

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers Falls 6-2, 2-1; Caddo 5-2, 2-1.

Third straight winning season for the Warriors – first time since 2010-2012, who are still in the running for a home playoff game.

