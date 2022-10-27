Bartlesville at 6A-II No. 3 Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM. Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org.
Records: Bartlesville 3-5, 2-3; Muskogee 8-0, 5-0.
Muskogee has won five of the last six meetings. Roughers are 8-0 for the first time since 1980 and will play for the 6AII-1 title next week. Muskogee is outscoring opponents 45-13.
4A No. 9 Hilldale at Madill
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Hilldale buzz or Madill Wildcats on Youtube
Records: Hilldale 6-2, 4-1; Madill 3-5, 1-4.
Much will be at stake into week 10, but a Hilldale win would make a huge stride toward a 4A-4 championship. This is the first meeting between these teams.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Sallisaw 0-8, 0-5; Fort Gibson 0-8, 0-5.
WR Cade Waggle will return for the first time since week 3 after recovering from a broken collarbone.
Catoosa at 4A No. 10 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Catoosa 1-7, 1-4; Wagoner 5-3, 4-1.
A win sets up Wagoner to settle second place next week at Miami
Sequoyah at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Radio: KEOK 102.1FM
Records: Sequoyah 1-7, 1-4; Warner 6-2, 3-2.
A win would give the Eagles a program-first third straight 7-win season.
2A No. 4 Eufaula at Hugo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 7-1, 5-0; Hugo 6-2, 4-1.
Last week: Eufaula 56, Valliant 7; Hugo 20, Spiro 14.
Last meeting: Eufaula 14, Hugo 7 (2021).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 9-0.
Eufaula has won 13 straight road games as it seeks another district title.
A No. 2 Gore at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Gore 8-0, 4-0; Haskell 4-4, 2-2.
Last week: Gore 62, Panama 0; Pocola 54, Haskell 14.
Last meeting: Gore 14, Haskell 7 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 1-1. Haskell’s last regular season win over a ranked opponent was against Eufaula in 1999 (23-14).
Pocola at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Pocola 5-4, 3-2; Porter 3-4, 1-3.
Final home game for the Pirates, who are barely holding on to playoff hopes.
Webbers Falls at Caddo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 6-2, 2-1; Caddo 5-2, 2-1.
Third straight winning season for the Warriors – first time since 2010-2012, who are still in the running for a home playoff game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.